 
checkAd

McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Date and Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 22:01  |  13   |   |   

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021, after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. There will also be a live Q&A session. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-707-0666 (international callers dial 1-703-639-1220), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international callers dial 1-404-537-3406). The passcode for conference call replay is 1586503. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

Mc Grath Rent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Date and Time McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021, after the close of regular market trading on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2021 Virtual Conference