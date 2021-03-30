Ikena Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) (“Ikena”), a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,984,375 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Ikena from the offering were approximately $143.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing five programs that include four product candidates in either clinical development or IND-enabling studies: IK-930, a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist. Ikena has entered into a global strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for its IK-175 and IK-412 programs.

