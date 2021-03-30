 
checkAd

Ikena Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) (“Ikena”), a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,984,375 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Ikena from the offering were approximately $143.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Jefferies, Cowen, Credit Suisse and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on March 25, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing five programs that include four product candidates in either clinical development or IND-enabling studies: IK-930, a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist. Ikena has entered into a global strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for its IK-175 and IK-412 programs.

Ikena Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ikena Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) (“Ikena”), a targeted oncology company focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer