Oblong Announces 20% Sequential Revenue Increase for Fourth Quarter of 2020

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

The Company reported the following financial results for the fourth quarter 2020:

Fourth quarter 2020 product sales from our flagship Mezzanine collaboration suite increased more than 50% sequentially to over $1.6 million, versus $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 total revenue increased more than 20% sequentially to over $3.9 million, versus $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit margin increased to 59% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared sequentially to 51% for the third quarter of 2020 and to 40% for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash balance at December 31, 2020 was $5.3 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has no debt outstanding other than the Company’s $2.4 million PPP Loan, of which approximately $2.2 million is expected to be forgiven.

Net income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared sequentially to a net loss of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and to a net loss of $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $3.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”) loss of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared sequentially to an AEBITDA loss of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and to an AEBITDA loss of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. AEBITDA loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure, and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).

Additionally, on February 12, 2021, Oblong began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market and all Series D and Series E Preferred Stock converted to common stock. As of February 12, 2021, the Company has no remaining preferred stock outstanding.

“We enter 2021 with a strong balance sheet, a pipeline for our innovative Mezzanine collaboration suite that is growing in terms of quality and quantity, and the best internal and partner sales organization in our company’s history,” commented Pete Holst, Chairman and CEO of Oblong. “Increasingly, enterprises are evaluating technology to boost productivity in anticipation of employees returning to work, and our solution is being actively considered as part of this growing trend. This, coupled with the strong sequential growth we delivered in the second half of 2020, give us significant and expanding optimism for the future.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”) loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, severance, income tax expense, merger expenses, and interest and other (income) expense, net. AEBITDA loss is not intended to replace operating loss, net income (loss), cash flow or other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Rather, AEBITDA loss is an important measure used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company and to compare such performance between periods. AEBITDA loss as defined here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in accounting policies. Therefore, AEBITDA loss should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating loss or cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income (loss), operating loss or any other GAAP measure of liquidity or financial performance. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of net income (loss) to AEBITDA loss is shown under “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” later in this release.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Oblong assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Oblong’s actual results may differ materially from its expectations, estimates and projections, and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to (i) potential forgiveness of any portion of the PPP Loan, (ii) the Company’s potential future growth and financial performance and (iii) the success of its products and services. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties, including the volatility of market price for our securities, that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 and in other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Any of these factors could cause Oblong’s actual results and plans to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, correct, update, or revise any information contained herein.

OBLONG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 5,058 $ 4,602 Current portion of restricted cash 158 — Accounts receivable, net 3,166 2,543 Inventory 920 1,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 691 965 Total current assets 9,993 9,926 Property and equipment, net 573 1,316 Goodwill 7,367 7,908 Intangibles, net 10,140 12,572 Operating lease - right of use asset, net 903 3,117 Other assets 167 70 Total assets $ 29,143 $ 34,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount $ 2,014 $ 2,664 Accounts payable 313 647 Current portion deferred revenue 1,217 1,901 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,201 1,752 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 830 1,294 Total current liabilities 5,575 8,258 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion and net of discount 403 2,843 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 602 2,020 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 506 — Other long-term liabilities — 3 Total long-term liabilities 1,511 4,866 Total liabilities 7,086 13,124 Total stockholders’ equity 22,057 21,785 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,143 $ 34,909

OBLONG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 15,333 $ 12,827 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 7,280 7,427 Gross profit 8,053 5,400 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,711 2,023 Sales and marketing 3,392 1,936 General and administrative 6,724 5,377 Impairment charges 1,150 2,317 Depreciation and amortization 3,140 1,321 Total operating expenses 18,117 12,974 Loss from operations (10,064 ) (7,574 ) Interest and other expense, net 371 187 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,117 ) — Net loss before taxes (7,318 ) (7,761 ) Income tax expense 103 — Net loss (7,421 ) (7,761 ) Preferred stock dividends 17 27 Undeclared stock dividends 788 — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (8,226 ) $ (7,788 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.48 ) $ (1.52 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ (7,421 ) $ (7,761 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,140 1,321 Interest and other expense, net 371 187 Income tax expense 103 — Impairment charges 1,150 2,317 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,117 ) — Merger expenses — 642 Severance 536 225 Stock-based compensation 198 110 Adjusted EBITDA Loss $ (5,040 ) $ (2,959 )

OBLONG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 Revenue $ 5,328 $ 2,816 $ 3,266 $ 3,923 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,374 1,683 1,612 1,611 Gross profit 2,954 1,133 1,654 2,312 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,327 988 747 649 Sales and marketing 1,220 834 668 670 General and administrative 2,028 1,815 1,332 1,549 Impairment charges 541 — 117 492 Depreciation and amortization 815 796 780 749 Total operating expenses 5,931 4,433 3,644 4,109 Loss from operations (2,977 ) (3,300 ) (1,990 ) (1,797 ) Interest and other expense, net 152 85 95 39 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (3,117 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (3,129 ) (3,385 ) (2,085 ) 1,281 Income tax expense — — — 103 Net income (loss) $ (3,129 ) $ (3,385 ) $ (2,085 ) $ 1,178

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ (3,129 ) $ (3,385 ) $ (2,085 ) $ 1,178 Depreciation and amortization 815 796 780 749 Interest and other expense, net 152 85 102 32 Income tax expense — — — 103 Impairment charges 541 — 117 492 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (3,117 ) Severance 40 475 21 — Stock-based compensation 32 29 28 109 Adjusted EBITDA Loss $ (1,549 ) $ (2,000 ) $ (1,037 ) $ (454 )

