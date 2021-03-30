Walmart Announces 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 2. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced that its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 9, 2021. The company’s proxy statement that will be filed in April will include details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on June 2, as well as how to access it as a shareholder. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.

As a result of the pandemic, the company will not be hosting its customary Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., which has traditionally welcomed 5,000 associates from around the world. Last year, the company held a virtual celebration for associates, and it is planning a similar Associate Celebration on Friday, June 4, with entertainment and messages from senior leadership.

