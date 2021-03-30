ASGN Releases 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report

“We are very pleased to release our 2020 ESG Report,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Following an unprecedented year for our company, our employees and the world, ASGN’s commitment to environmental, social and governance causes has never been more important to ensuring the financial health and stability of our business. Today, we debut a sustainable, technologically advanced version of our report that even more closely reflects our own identity as a leading IT services and solutions provider to the commercial and government end markets. Thanks to an exceptional company-wide commitment, we’ve significantly progressed our tracking efforts over the past year to develop a more robust analysis for all of our stakeholders.”

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report. The new and improved report is interactive and allows the reader to view data through the lens of their choice, either the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board or MSCI. The report also introduces historical metrics and retroactively tracks ASGN’s progress back to 2017.

Mr. Hanson continued, “While our 2020 report demonstrates that we have come a long way in a short period of time, we recognize that our efforts are still a work in progress. With that said, we have set forth a number of goals to guide our ESG process going forward, from effectively measuring and establishing a baseline for our Company’s carbon usage to creating a Green Leasing Policy and launching a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. These are not simple goals by any measure, but I am very confident in ASGN’s ability to achieve them. We look forward to sharing our progress against these goals and all others described in our 2020 report with all of our stakeholders.”

For more information about ASGN's sustainability commitments and to view the Company’s 2020 ESG Report please visit asgn.com/sustainability.

