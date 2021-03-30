lululemon athletica inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

We refer to the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 as "2020" and the fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 as "2019." The adjusted non-GAAP financial measures below exclude certain costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of MIRROR, and the related tax effects.

Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I'm proud of how we navigated this past year and delivered for our employees, guests and shareholders. Our continued growth demonstrates the strength of lululemon -- before, during and as the pandemic subsides. We are still in the early innings of our growth, fueled by exciting innovations that create even more opportunity into the future. All of us on the leadership team have so much gratitude for our teams and their agility during these unprecedented times."

For the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

Net revenue increased 24% to $1.7 billion. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue increased 22%. Net revenue increased 21% in North America and increased 47% internationally.

Total comparable sales increased 21%, or increased 20% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 94%, or increased 92% on a constant dollar basis. Comparable store productivity was 72%, or 71% on a constant dollar basis, representing a comparable store sales decrease of 28%, or a decrease of 29% on a constant dollar basis.

Direct to consumer net revenue represented 52% of total net revenue compared to 33% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit increased 25% to $1.0 billion, and gross margin increased 60 basis points to 58.6%.

Income from operations increased 10% to $457.9 million. Adjusted income from operations increased 12% to $465.7 million.

Operating margin decreased 330 basis points to 26.5%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 290 basis points to 26.9%.

Income tax expense increased 5% to $127.2 million. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.8% compared to 28.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted effective tax rate was 27.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.52 compared to $2.28 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.58.

The Company opened six net new company-operated stores during the quarter, ending with 521 stores.

For 2020 compared to 2019:

Net revenue increased 11% to $4.4 billion. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue increased 10%. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 101%, and increased 101% on a constant dollar basis. Company operated store net revenue decreased 34%. Net revenue increased 8% in North America and increased 31% internationally.

Direct to consumer net revenue represented 52% of total net revenue compared to 29% for 2019.

Gross profit increased of 11% to $2.5 billion, and gross margin increased of 10 basis points to 56.0%.

Income from operations decreased 8% to $820.0 million. Adjusted income from operations decreased 4% to $849.8 million.

Operating margin decreased 370 basis points to 18.6%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 300 basis points to 19.3%.

Income tax expense decreased 8% to $230.4 million. The effective tax rate was 28.1% for each of 2020 and 2019. The adjusted effective tax rate was 27.5% for 2020.

Diluted earnings per share were $4.50 compared to $4.93 in 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.70 in 2020.

The Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its own common stock at an average cost of $172.70 per share in 2020.

The Company opened 30 net new company-operated stores during the year, ending with 521 stores.

Meghan Frank, Chief Financial Officer, stated: "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams reacted quickly to ensure we met the evolving needs of our guests. We pulled forward investments in our direct-to-consumer channel, completed our first acquisition, and tightly managed expenses while also supporting our people. These measures contributed to our strong fourth quarter results, including growing revenue by 24%, and are helping fuel our even stronger top-line growth projections for 2021. I'd like to thank our teams around the globe for their dedication to lululemon and I'm confident in the long-term trajectory of our business."

Balance sheet highlights

The Company ended 2020 with $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $1.1 billion at the end of 2019. It had $397.6 million of capacity under its committed revolving credit facility at the end of 2020. Inventories at the end of 2020 increased by 25% to $647.2 million compared to $518.5 million at the end of 2019.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $1.100 billion to $1.130 billion. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.81 to $0.85 for the quarter and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.90.

For fiscal 2021, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $5.550 billion to $5.650 billion. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.25 for the year and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.45.

The guidance and outlook forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and does not incorporate future unknown impacts from the spread of COVID-19. While most of the Company's retail locations are currently open, tighter capacity restrictions and other precautionary measures are in place in most markets. Further resurgences in COVID-19, including from variants could cause additional restrictions, including temporarily closing all or some of our retail locations again, result in lower consumer demand, and cause disruption in our supply chain. The Company undertakes no duty to update or to continue to provide information with respect to any forward-looking statements or risk factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those stated below.

Comparable Store Sales and Total Comparable Sales

The Company believes that investors would typically find comparable store sales and total comparable sales useful in assessing the performance of its business. As the temporary store closures from COVID-19 have resulted in a significant number of stores being removed from its comparable store base during the first two quarters of 2020, the Company believes total comparable sales and comparable store sales on a full year basis are not currently representative of the underlying trends of its business. The Company does not believe these metrics are currently useful to investors in understanding performance, therefore it has not included these metrics in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant dollar changes and adjusted financial results are non-GAAP financial measures. A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. The Company provides constant dollar changes in its results to help investors understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates.

Adjusted income from operations, operating margin, income tax expense, effective tax rates, net income, and diluted earnings per share exclude items related to the MIRROR acquisition. We exclude transaction, integration costs, the gain on lululemon's previous investment in MIRROR, certain acquisition-related compensation costs, and the related income tax effects of these items. The acquisition-related compensation costs primarily relate to the acceleration of vesting of certain stock options upon acquisition, and to deferred consideration of $57.1 million in which is due to certain MIRROR employees subject to their continued employment through various vesting dates up to three years from the acquisition date. These individuals also receive employment compensation separate from the deferred amounts that is commensurate with the services they provide and which we consider to be normal operating expenses within selling, general and administrative expenses. We believe these adjusted financial measures are useful to investors as they provide supplemental information that enable evaluation of the underlying trend in our operating performance, and enable a more consistent comparison to our historical financial information. Further, due to the finite and discrete nature of these costs, we do not consider them to be normal operating expenses that are necessary to operate the MIRROR business and we do not expect them to recur beyond the expiry of the related vesting periods. Management uses these adjusted financial measures and constant currency metrics internally when reviewing and assessing financial performance.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "outlook," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements also include the Company's guidance and outlook statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: the Company's ability to maintain the value and reputation of its brand; the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; its highly competitive market and increasing competition; increasing product costs and decreasing selling prices; its ability to anticipate consumer preferences and successfully develop and introduce new, innovative and updated products; its ability to accurately forecast guest demand for its products; changes in consumer shopping preferences and shifts in distribution channels; its ability to expand internationally in light of its limited operating experience and limited brand recognition in new international markets; its ability to realize the potential benefits and synergies sought with the acquisition of MIRROR; its ability to manage its growth and the increased complexity of its business effectively; its ability to successfully open new store locations in a timely manner; seasonality; its reliance on and limited control over third-party suppliers to provide fabrics for and to produce its products; the operations of many of its suppliers are subject to international and other risks; suppliers or manufacturers not complying with its Vendor Code of Ethics or applicable laws; its ability to deliver its products to the market and to meet guest expectations if it has problems with its distribution system; increasing labor costs and other factors associated with the production of its products in South Asia and South East Asia; its ability to safeguard against security breaches with respect to its information technology systems; any material disruption of its information systems; its ability to have technology-based systems function effectively and grow its e-commerce business globally; climate change, and related legislative and regulatory responses; increased scrutiny regarding its environmental, social, and governance, or sustainability responsibilities; an economic recession, depression, or downturn or economic uncertainty in its key markets; global economic and political conditions and global events such as health pandemics; its ability to source and sell its merchandise profitably or at all if new trade restrictions are imposed or existing trade restrictions become more burdensome; changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities; its ability to comply with trade and other regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; imitation by its competitors; its ability to protect its intellectual property rights; conflicting trademarks and the prevention of sale of certain products; its exposure to various types of litigation; and other risks and uncertainties set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 1,729,550 $ 1,397,491 $ 4,401,879 $ 3,979,296 Costs of goods sold 716,816 586,665 1,937,888 1,755,910 Gross profit 1,012,734 810,825 2,463,991 2,223,386 As a percent of net revenue 58.6 % 58.0 % 56.0 % 55.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 544,831 394,316 1,609,003 1,334,247 As a percent of net revenue 31.5 % 28.2 % 36.6 % 33.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,195 23 5,160 29 Acquisition-related expenses 7,802 — 29,842 — Income from operations 457,905 416,487 819,986 889,110 As a percent of net revenue 26.5 % 29.8 % 18.6 % 22.3 % Other income (expense), net (886 ) 2,129 (636 ) 8,283 Income before income tax expense 457,018 418,616 819,350 897,393 Income tax expense 127,181 120,595 230,437 251,797 Net income $ 329,837 $ 298,021 $ 588,913 $ 645,596 Basic earnings per share $ 2.53 $ 2.29 $ 4.52 $ 4.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.52 $ 2.28 $ 4.50 $ 4.93 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 130,340 130,311 130,289 130,393 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 130,956 130,896 130,871 130,955

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited; Expressed in thousands January 31,

2021 February 2,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,150,517 $ 1,093,505 Inventories 647,230 518,513 Prepaid and receivable income taxes 139,126 85,159 Other current assets 187,506 110,761 Total current assets 2,124,379 1,807,938 Property and equipment, net 745,687 671,693 Right-of-use lease assets 734,835 689,664 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 466,957 24,423 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 113,357 87,636 Total assets $ 4,185,215 $ 3,281,354 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 172,246 $ 79,997 Accrued inventory liabilities 14,956 6,344 Other accrued liabilities 211,911 112,641 Accrued compensation and related expenses 130,171 133,688 Current lease liabilities 166,091 128,497 Current income taxes payable 8,357 26,436 Unredeemed gift card liability 155,848 120,413 Other current liabilities 23,598 12,402 Total current liabilities 883,178 620,418 Non-current lease liabilities 632,590 611,464 Non-current income taxes payable 43,150 48,226 Deferred income tax liability 58,755 43,432 Other non-current liabilities 8,976 5,596 Stockholders' equity 2,558,566 1,952,218 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,185,215 $ 3,281,354

lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited; Expressed in thousands Fiscal Year 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 588,913 $ 645,596 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 214,423 23,720 Net cash provided by operating activities 803,336 669,316 Net cash used in investing activities (695,532 ) (278,408 ) Net cash used in financing activities (80,788 ) (177,173 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 29,996 (1,550 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 57,012 212,185 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year $ 1,093,505 $ 881,320 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 1,150,517 $ 1,093,505

lululemon athletica inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts

Constant dollar changes in net revenue, total comparable sales, direct to consumer net revenue, comparable store sales, and comparable store productivity.

The below changes show the change for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Revenue Total

Comparable

Sales(1),(2) Direct to

Consumer Net

Revenue Comparable

Store Sales(2) Comparable

Store

Productivity(3) Change 24 % 21 % 94 % (28 )% 72 % Adjustments due to foreign exchange rate changes (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) Change in constant dollars 22 % 20 % 92 % (29 )% 71 %

____________ (1) Total comparable sales includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer sales. (2) Comparable store sales reflects net revenue from company-operated stores that have been open for at least 12 full fiscal months, or open for at least 12 full fiscal months after being significantly expanded. Comparable store sales exclude sales from stores which have been temporarily relocated for renovations or have been temporarily closed. (3) Comparable store productivity is calculated as comparable store sales as a percentage of the net revenue generated from these company-operated stores in the corresponding period of the prior year.

The below changes show the change for 2020 compared to 2019.

Net Revenue Direct to

Consumer Net

Revenue Change 11 % 101 % Adjustments due to foreign exchange rate changes (1 ) — Change in constant dollars 10 % 101 %

Adjusted financial measures

The following tables reconcile adjusted financial measures with the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjustments relate to the acquisition of MIRROR and its related tax effects. Please refer to Note 6. Acquisition included in Item 8 of Part II of our Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on or about March 30, 2021 for further information on these adjustments.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Income from

Operations Operating

Margin Income Tax

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Net Income Diluted

Earnings Per

Share GAAP results $ 457,905 26.5 % $ 127,181 27.8 % $ 329,837 $ 2.52 Transaction and integration costs 285 — 285 — Acquisition-related compensation 7,517 0.4 7,517 0.06 Tax effect of the above 270 (0.4 ) (270 ) — Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 465,707 26.9 % $ 127,451 27.4 % $ 337,369 $ 2.58

Fiscal 2020 Income from

Operations Operating

Margin Income Tax

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Net Income Diluted

Earnings Per

Share GAAP results $ 819,986 18.6 % $ 230,437 28.1 % $ 588,913 $ 4.50 Transaction and integration costs 10,548 0.2 10,548 0.08 Gain on existing investment (782 ) — (782 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition-related compensation 20,076 0.5 20,076 0.15 Tax effect of the above 3,133 (0.6 ) (3,133 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 849,828 19.3 % $ 233,570 27.5 % $ 615,622 $ 4.70

Expected adjusted earnings per share

First Quarter

Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2021 Expected diluted earnings per share range $0.81 to $0.85 $6.10 to $6.25 MIRROR integration and acquisition-related costs, net of tax $0.05 $0.20 Expected adjusted earnings per share range (non-GAAP) $0.86 to $0.90 $6.30 to $6.45

lululemon athletica inc.

Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage(1)

Square Footage Expressed in Thousands

Number of

Stores Open

at the

Beginning of

the Quarter Number of

Stores Opened

During the

Quarter Number of

Stores Closed

During the

Quarter Number of

Stores Open

at the End of

the Quarter First Quarter 491 4 6 489 Second Quarter 489 17 — 506 Third Quarter 506 11 2 515 Fourth Quarter 515 8 2 521

Total Gross

Square Feet at

the Beginning

of the Quarter Gross Square

Feet Added

During the

Quarter(2) Gross Square

Feet Lost

During the

Quarter(2) Total Gross

Square Feet at

the End of the

Quarter First Quarter 1,680 24 12 1,692 Second Quarter 1,692 65 — 1,757 Third Quarter 1,757 54 3 1,808 Fourth Quarter 1,808 55 5 1,858

____________ (1) Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements. (2) Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter.

