EACO Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter Net Sales and Net Income

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended February 28, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended

February 28, February 29, %

2021 2020 Change

(unaudited) (unaudited)

Net sales $ 55,751 $ 56,828 (1.9)%

Net income $ 1,394 $ 2,598 (46.3)%

Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.53 (47.2)%

The Company had 361 sales employees at February 28, 2021, an increase of 10 or 3%, from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 100 SFT’s as of February 28, 2021, two more than the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2021. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) February 28, August 31, 2021 2020* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,817 $ 6,079 Restricted cash 1,304 2,916 Trade accounts receivable, net 28,746 29,667 Inventory, net 40,180 39,545 Marketable securities, trading 4,155 1,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,818 5,094 Total current assets 82,695 84,669 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,387 8,848 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,963 12,810 Other assets, net 1,402 1,424 Total assets $ 102,772 $ 107,751 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 19,622 $ 16,535 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,053 6,632 Liability for short sales of trading securities 1,294 2,916 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,609 2,653 Current portion of long-term debt 116 5,100 Total current liabilities 27,694 33,836 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,638 4,807 Operating lease liabilities 9,405 10,289 Total liabilities 41,737 48,932 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 797 788 Retained earnings 47,810 45,603 Total shareholders’ equity 61,065 58,819 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 102,772 $ 107,751

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2020.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 55,751 $ 56,828 $ 109,154 $ 112,868 Cost of sales 40,727 41,029 79,678 81,173 Gross margin 15,024 15,799 29,476 31,695 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,540 12,673 25,221 25,275 Income from operations 2,484 3,179 4,255 6,420 Other income (expense): Net (loss) gain on trading securities (506 ) 471 (1,059 ) 391 Loss on sale of property – – – (102 ) Interest and other (expense) (60 ) (65 ) (129 ) (184 ) Other (expense) income, net (566 ) 406 (1,188 ) 105 Income before income taxes 1,918 3,532 3,067 6,525 Provision for income taxes 524 934 822 2,010 Net income 1,394 2,598 2,245 4,515 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (38 ) (38 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,375 $ 2,579 $ 2,207 $ 4,477 Basic and diluted earnings per share: $ 0.28 $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 0.92 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,245 $ 4,515 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 751 506 Bad debt expense 55 14 Loss on sale of real property – 102 Net (loss) gain on trading securities 1,059 (391 ) (Increase) decrease in: Trade accounts receivable 866 931 Inventory (635 ) (2,852 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,279 (958 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 856 – Increase (decrease) in: Trade accounts payable 561 (2,243 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,579 ) (3,245 ) Operating lease liabilities (928 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,530 (3,621 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (290 ) (4,591 ) Proceeds from sale of real property – 7,075 Net (purchases) sales of marketable securities, trading (3,846 ) 1,370 Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities (1,622 ) 1,731 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,758 ) 5,585 Financing activities: (Repayment) borrowings on revolving credit facility, net (5,100 ) 3,192 Borrowings on construction loan – 3,342 Repayments on long-term debt (53 ) (5,125 ) Preferred stock dividend (38 ) (38 ) Net change in bank overdraft 2,526 (147 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,665 ) 1,224 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9 (249 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,884 ) 2,939 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 8,995 5,347 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 4,111 $ 8,286 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 121 $ 17 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,509 $ 3,395

