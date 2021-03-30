 
checkAd

Zoned Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Zoned Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the Company for real estate investments and revenue growth, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Company Highlights

  • Zoned Properties successfully leveraged its Arizona property portfolio to receive a commitment of at least $8 million from our significant tenant, to be applied toward infrastructure expansion. To date, nearly $8 million has been invested into the expansion projects located in Arizona, primarily in Chino Valley. Development and delivery of the current expansion is in its final stages of completion, with anticipated operational readiness by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The completion of operational readiness at Chino Valley triggers an amendment to the lease, which Zoned Properties anticipates will lead to a material increase in rental revenue when completed.
  • Zoned Properties completed an initial $100,000 strategic investment into national cannabis retail franchisor, The Open Dør, and then increased its investment to $200,000 subsequent to year-end. Zoned Properties will benefit both directly and indirectly from this investment as the Company will receive a portion of all initial franchise fees and renewal fees and may convert its investment for up to a 33% equity stake in the franchisor organization. Zoned Properties also anticipates playing a significant role in real estate operations and investments as the franchisor’s real estate partner.
  • The Company advanced many of its existing and new growth divisions, and expects to have material updates in the coming months. Existing and new growth divisions include the Company’s Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and Real Estate Data Services.
  • In Arizona and across the nation, the advancement of regulated cannabis legislation reflects the overwhelming support from the majority of American voters for the regulated cannabis industry.

Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Seite 1 von 4
Zoned Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoned Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Zoned Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the Company for real estate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer