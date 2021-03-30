Zoned Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 30.03.2021, 22:05 | 27 | 0 | 0 30.03.2021, 22:05 | Zoned Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the Company for real estate investments and revenue growth, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Company Highlights Zoned Properties successfully leveraged its Arizona property portfolio to receive a commitment of at least $8 million from our significant tenant, to be applied toward infrastructure expansion. To date, nearly $8 million has been invested into the expansion projects located in Arizona, primarily in Chino Valley. Development and delivery of the current expansion is in its final stages of completion, with anticipated operational readiness by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The completion of operational readiness at Chino Valley triggers an amendment to the lease, which Zoned Properties anticipates will lead to a material increase in rental revenue when completed.

Zoned Properties completed an initial $100,000 strategic investment into national cannabis retail franchisor, The Open Dør, and then increased its investment to $200,000 subsequent to year-end. Zoned Properties will benefit both directly and indirectly from this investment as the Company will receive a portion of all initial franchise fees and renewal fees and may convert its investment for up to a 33% equity stake in the franchisor organization. Zoned Properties also anticipates playing a significant role in real estate operations and investments as the franchisor’s real estate partner.

The Company advanced many of its existing and new growth divisions, and expects to have material updates in the coming months. Existing and new growth divisions include the Company’s Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and Real Estate Data Services.

In Arizona and across the nation, the advancement of regulated cannabis legislation reflects the overwhelming support from the majority of American voters for the regulated cannabis industry.







