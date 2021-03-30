Summit Materials Elevates Two to Senior Leadership & Creates Two New Roles

Karli Anderson: EVP, Chief Environmental, Social & Governance Officer and Head of IR (Photo: Business Wire)

Karli Anderson has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Environmental, Social & Governance Officer and Head of Investor Relations. In this new role for Summit, Ms. Anderson will have direct responsibility for advancing the Company’s strategic aim to become the most socially responsible, integrated construction materials provider and support Summit’s leading governance principles. This role involves driving ESG initiatives and commitments across the business, oversight for the health and safety program, and serving as counsel to our investor relations and external reporting teams. In this role, Karli will act as a change agent, using data to shape and influence Summit’s performance, perception and awareness around environmental sustainability, social and governance topics.

Ms. Anderson has been with Summit Materials as their Vice President of Investor Relations since 2019. Anne Noonan, CEO of Summit Materials, said: “I am delighted to promote Karli to this exciting and newly created role to build our commitment to sustainability. Karli brings passion and tremendous capability to our business at a critical time. This is an exciting opportunity to drive sustainable impact by implementing comprehensive ESG strategies. Together, we will make sustainability part of our value proposition.”

Succeeding Anne Lee Benedict as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary is Chris Gaskill. Mr. Gaskill most recently was the Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary for Summit Materials since 2015. In the CLO role, Mr. Gaskill oversees all legal, corporate governance, enterprise risk management, compliance, litigation, regulatory, and outside counsel management.

“I am pleased to elevate Chris to the top legal role for our Company. Chris is a trusted advisor and talented leader,” said Ms. Noonan. “I am welcoming Chris’s business and legal expertise to our leadership team. His work ethic and integrity are most impressive. Chris will ensure the Company is best aligned to our priorities and operating with the highest standard of ethics.”