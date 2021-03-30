Bloom Energy to Power Communities with Sustainable and Resilient Electricity; Consumers Benefit from Increased Choice, Lower Cost

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it has begun to deploy a portfolio of more than 40 megawatts of solid oxide fuel cells in the Northeast through a series of agreements under a Community Distributed Generation (CDG) program, which encourages investment and deployment of clean energy technologies. The initial portfolio of projects is being deployed in New York.

How Community Distributed Generation (CDG) Works (Graphic: Bloom Energy)

The current CDG program incentivizes developers to install clean power generation within the grid distribution network to alleviate stress on the electric grid, decrease harmful greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, reduce costs, and enhance energy reliability. Consumers, meanwhile, can purchase cleaner, more affordable and resilient power.

CDG customers will receive utility bill credits for using power produced by Bloom’s Energy Servers. Customers – particularly small businesses with smaller loads and residential customers – will now have greater choice and access to cost-effective and more resilient energy sources. Utilities benefit from increased grid resiliency and lower transmission and distribution infrastructure outlays, as the power generation system is located within the distribution infrastructure.

In addition to providing cost savings and improving power reliability, Bloom’s Energy Servers are expected to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 50,000 metric tons annually compared to the current grid alternative – the equivalent to taking more than 11,000 cars off the road for one year. Bloom Energy’s servers produce electricity through a highly-efficient, non-combustion process, so smog-forming pollutants and particulate matter are reduced by more than 99%. More information on how fuel cells work can be found here.

“Community distributed generation can be a national model to provide small businesses and residential customers greater access and choice for clean and reliable power generation sources,” said Ivor Castelino, managing director, business development, Bloom Energy. “These types of projects allow Bloom to provide clean power in a small footprint with enhanced resiliency to customers who, otherwise, have not had a choice for their energy needs. Bloom’s compact, easily deployed energy solutions are ideally suited to highly populated areas, where reducing greenhouse gas and air pollution, while enhancing reliability of the local electric grid, are of paramount importance.”