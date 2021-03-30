 
OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q21 Results and Hold Call Wednesday, April 21, 2021

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report first quarter 2021 financial results Wednesday, April 21, 2021 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

  • Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (888) 562-3356
  • Participant International Phone Number: (973) 582-2700
  • Conference ID: 319-4111

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 57th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

