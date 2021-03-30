 
Itron Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is transforming the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1. According to Gartner, “The Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions.”

“We are proud to be named a Visionary by Gartner. We believe this report reinforces our position as an IoT platform solution provider for software and managed services, as well as data management, intelligent analytics and control systems for advanced utility and smart city use cases.” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “At Itron, we are focused on supporting utility and city customers by providing intelligently connected solutions such as traffic management, public safety, environmental sensing and more.”

Itron’s standards-based Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform, a multi-application, multi-transport network with distributed intelligence technology and data management capabilities, enables utilities and cities to deliver new services to customers and support a broad ecosystem of IIoT devices. By collaborating with its ecosystem of partners, Itron is continuously creating value-added applications and services that easily connect to its IIoT network. Itron’s platform delivers reliable, resilient performance at a competitive price point for all the use cases a utility or city wants to enable ​via connectivity and inclusion of other IoT edge devices, analytics and a variety of communications options including RF mesh, cellular and more. Customers not only reduce their expenses but improve consumer engagement and distribution system resilience while increasing distributed energy resources.

To download the complete report, visit www.itron.com/IoTMQ.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Jonathan Davenport, 24 March 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

