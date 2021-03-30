ProQR Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that it intends to offer and sell its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares are being offered by ProQR. In addition, ProQR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering amount in ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions and other closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual terms of the offering.



ProQR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to advance clinical development of its product candidates, to progress its other pipeline candidates, to advance its RNA-editing technology platforms, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.