ProQR Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of
transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that it intends to offer and sell its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares
are being offered by ProQR. In addition, ProQR expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering amount in ordinary shares at the public offering
price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions and other closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the
offering may be completed, or as to the actual terms of the offering.
ProQR intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to advance clinical development of its product candidates, to progress its other pipeline candidates, to advance its RNA-editing technology platforms, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 relating to the offered ordinary shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 7, 2018, which was declared effective on November 19, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare