Freeline to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that the Company will attend the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease on April 1, 2021, where at 10:00 a.m. EDT, Chief Executive Officer, Theresa Heggie will participate in a panel discussion, titled ‘The low hanging fruit in gene therapy might be hard to reach – Challenges for Hemophilia A and B.’
  • 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 13, 2021 where Theresa Heggie will present a Company overview at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Webcasts of both the panel discussion and the Company presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Freeline website at Freeline.life.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally-designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B and Fabry disease, as well as preclinical programs in Gaucher disease and Hemophilia A. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Contact

David S. Arrington
Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Freeline Therapeutics
david.arrington@freeline.life
+1 (646) 668 6947


