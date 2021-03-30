Acutus Medical to Present at the 20ᵗʰ Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that its management team will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.