Lavorro Selects Cimetrix Sapience Data Collection Platform by PDF Solutions to Support its Semiconductor Manufacturing AI/ML-driven Smart-Bot Solution

Innovative Platform Designed for Standardizing Data Distribution Across Manufacturing Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that Lavorro Inc., a provider of integrated software solutions for semiconductor processing equipment, has selected the Cimetrix Sapience platform to support the collection of manufacturing equipment data from the factory floor at a key customer. The data will be used to drive Lavorro’s Smart-Bot Lucy, a NLP-driven machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) product family.



As the global semiconductor and electronics industries race to transform manufacturing floors into “smart factories”, one aspect of this transformation that is overlooked and often underestimated is how to intelligently collect the terabytes of data generated by the vast number of tools used on the manufacturing floor. With potentially dozens of different equipment suppliers, each delivering one or more tools into the manufacturing flow, creating and maintaining data collection interfaces for unique equipment can be a formidable task for factory managers and operators and a drain on resources that could be developing other more value-add applications.

“Integrating the Cimetrix Sapience platform for factory tool data ingestion with our Smart-Bot family of products has significantly improved our ability to collect data from various suppliers’ equipment, thus allowing us to focus resources on our core business and shortening our application development time,” said Arya Bhattacherjee, VP of Products and Business Development for Lavorro. “The data distribution network of Cimetrix Sapience will drive the advanced ML/predictive models in our Smart-Bot platform and enable us to improve our customers’ overall engineering efficiency and equipment uptime.”

“We are very pleased that Lavorro has chosen Cimetrix Sapience to play an integral part in the development of their Smart-Bot AI platform,” said Bob Reback, GM and VP for the Cimetrix Connectivity Group at PDF Solutions. “As more organizations use AI /ML applications in their smart factories, we believe these companies will need a uniform way to manage data pipelines on the factory floor and efficiently collect equipment data. The Cimetrix Sapience platform is designed to enable companies of all sizes to realize their vision for Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0.”