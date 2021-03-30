Bank OZK Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Management’s comments on the first quarter of 2021 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.



Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, April 23, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for this playback is 4472527. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Q1 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.