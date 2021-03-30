 
15 RECELL System Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at 53ʳᵈ Annual American Burn Association Meeting

Record Number of Accepted Abstracts Highlight Benefits of RECELL System and Reinforce Rapid Adoption by Surgeons to Advance Burn Care

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced that 15 abstracts highlighting the clinical and cost-savings benefits of the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) have been accepted at the American Burn Association (ABA) 53rd Annual Meeting. The meeting, which will be held virtually April 7-9, 2021, annually brings together more than 2,000 multi-disciplinary burn care professionals from around the world.

“This year’s ABA meeting features the highest number of presentations on the clinical and health economic benefits of the RECELL System since its U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2018,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “The acceptance and adoption of RECELL is reflected in these physician-initiated presentations, representing the collective experience of 20 burn centers. With more than 80% of burn surgeons in the United States now certified in the use of the RECELL System, we are encouraged by their continuing exploration of RECELL in the treatment of various burn depths and sizes, and we remain committed to enabling the realization of the full potential of this innovative platform technology.”

RECELL System Accepted Abstracts

  • Outcomes for Hand Burns Treated with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension in 20% TBSA and Smaller Injuries. Author: M Taylor, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
  • Autologous Skin Cell Suspension (ASCS) for the Treatment of Small (<10% TBSA) Mixed-Depth Burn. Author: J Carter, University Medical Center Burn Center, New Orleans, LA
  • 72 Facial Burns Treated with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension - A Real World Data Analysis Across 5 U.S. Burn Centers. Author: J Carter, University Medical Center Burn Center, New Orleans, LA
  • Evaluating Real-World National and Regional Trends in Definitive Closure in US Burn Care: A Survey of US Burn Centers. Author: J Carter, University Medical Center Burn Center, New Orleans, LA
  • Cost-effectiveness of Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for the Treatment of Burns Requiring Hospitalization: An Economic Evaluation using Real World Data. Author: J Carter, University Medical Center Burn Center, New Orleans, LA
  • Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Achieves Closure of Donor Site Wounds Facilitating Early Reharvesting for Large TBSA Burn Injuries. Author: K Foster, Arizona Burn Center, Phoenix, AZ
  • Utilizing Simulation Based Training to Teach Wound Management Strategies When Caring for Burns Treated with ASCS. Author: J Johnson, Wake Forest, Winston-Salem, NC
  • Minimally Invasive Skin Grafting with Enzymatic Debridement and Autologous Skin Cell Spray. Author: S Kahn, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
  • Early Interventions with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension Leads to Positive Outcomes. Author: N Kopari, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno, CA
  • Autologous Skin Cell Suspension in Combination with Meshed Autograft: A Case Series Demonstrating the Efficacy in Complex Wounds of Non-Burn Etiologies. Author: Y Qumsiyeh, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno, CA
  • Autologous Skin Cell Suspension is Associated with Decreased Hospital Length of Stay. Author: Y Qumsiyeh, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno, CA
  • Inconspicuous Donor Sites-: A Patient-Centered Approach to Donor Site Management with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension. Author: N Kopari, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno, CA
  • Evaluation of Healing Outcomes Combining Negative Pressure Wound Therapy with Autologous Skin Cell Suspension and Meshed Autografts: Pre-Clinical and Clinical Evidence. Author: B Carney, MedStar Health Research Institute, Washington, DC
  • Biodegradable Temporizing Matrix in Combination with Wide Meshed Graft and Autologous Spray Cell Suspension (ASCS) Graft can be used for Reconstruction of Extensive Necrotizing Infections: A Case Report. Author: J Olivi, Mercy Hospital, Rogers, AR
  • Vacuum Assisted Dressing can be used as an Effective Dressing over Non-cultured, Autologous Skin Cell Suspension (ASCS) Combined with Wide Meshed Split Thickness Autografts (mSTSG). Author: J Olivi, Mercy Hospital, Rogers, AR
