15 RECELL System Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at 53ʳᵈ Annual American Burn Association Meeting

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced that 15 abstracts highlighting the clinical and cost-savings benefits of the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) have been accepted at the American Burn Association (ABA) 53rd Annual Meeting. The meeting, which will be held virtually April 7-9, 2021, annually brings together more than 2,000 multi-disciplinary burn care professionals from around the world.



“This year’s ABA meeting features the highest number of presentations on the clinical and health economic benefits of the RECELL System since its U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2018,” said Dr. Mike Perry, AVITA Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “The acceptance and adoption of RECELL is reflected in these physician-initiated presentations, representing the collective experience of 20 burn centers. With more than 80% of burn surgeons in the United States now certified in the use of the RECELL System, we are encouraged by their continuing exploration of RECELL in the treatment of various burn depths and sizes, and we remain committed to enabling the realization of the full potential of this innovative platform technology.”