 
checkAd

Bellicum Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

Enrolled first patient in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BPX-603 in solid tumors that express HER2

Clinical hold lifted on Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial evaluating BPX-601 and rimiducid in patients with previously treated metastatic prostate or pancreatic cancer

Conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provided an operational update.

“In 2020, we refined our focus on our next generation CAR-T cell therapies,” said Rick Fair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have resumed our trial of BPX-601 with a focus on prostate cancer and initiated the BPX-603 trial in HER2+ solid tumors, and we look forward to providing updates on both programs as the year progresses.”

Program Highlights and Current Updates

BPX-601 GoCAR-T

  • In January, Bellicum announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted the clinical hold on patient enrollment and dosing in an ongoing Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating BPX-601 and rimiducid in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer. Bellicum has worked with clinical investigators to resume screening for patient enrollment without modification to the current study protocol.

  • Bellicum plans to present a Phase 1 data update on BPX-601 and rimiducid in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in the first quarter of 2022.

BPX-603 GoCAR-T

  • In December, Bellicum announced the enrollment and apheresis of the first patient in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BPX-603 in patients with solid tumors that express human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2), including breast, endometrial, ovarian, gastric, and colorectal cancers. BPX-603 is the company’s first dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which incorporates Bellicum’s iMC activation and CaspaCIDe safety switch technologies. The company expects to provide initial Phase 1 data from this trial in the second half of 2021.

CaspaCIDe

  • In February, Bellicum announced the first reported use of the CaspaCIDe safety switch to mitigate CAR-T cell toxicity. The report, published as an ahead-of-print publication in the digital edition of Blood, a journal published by The American Society of Hematology, was a case from an investigator-sponsored trial (IST) at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center of autologous CAR-T cells expressing CD19 and CaspaCIDe. In this patient, grade 3-4 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) refractory to standard therapies was treated with rimiducid to activate CaspaCIDe. Within twelve hours of rimiducid administration, ICANS grade improved from 3 to 1 and was fully resolved after four days.

Corporate Updates

  • In November, Bellicum completed an underwritten offering of 1,040,000 shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,109,378 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 4,149,378 shares of common stock. Gross proceeds to Bellicum were approximately $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bellicum and excluding any proceeds that may be received upon exercise of the warrants.

  • In October, Bellicum implemented a restructuring program to focus on the clinical development of BPX-601 and BPX-603, reduce headcount, pause the BCMA GoCAR-NK program, and discontinue discovery research and new product development.

  • In October, Bellicum repaid in full all outstanding indebtedness and terminated all commitments and obligations under its loan agreement with Oxford Finance, for a payment of $27.4 million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $8.7 million and $39.1 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to $13.3 million and $64.5 million during the comparable periods in 2019. The reduction in expenses in the fourth quarter resulted primarily from reduced expenses related to reduced rivo-cel related activities, reduced expenses resulting from Bellicum’s sale of its manufacturing facility and the corporate restructuring implemented during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the GoCAR programs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million and $15.5 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to $5.7 million and $30.0 million during the comparable periods in 2019. The reduction in expenses during the fourth quarter relative to the comparable period in 2019 was primarily due to the reduction in rivo-cel related commercialization activities as well as the effects of the corporate restructuring that reduced employee-related charges.

Loss from Operations: Bellicum reported a loss from operations of $13.0 million and $51.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to a loss from operations of $13.9 million and $87.4 million for the comparable periods in 2019.

Net Income/Loss: Bellicum reported net income of $18.8 million and a net loss $7.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to a net loss of $29.0 million and $112.5 million for the comparable periods in 2019. The results included a non-cash gain of $31.9 million and $46.1 million related to the change in fair value of the warrant and private placement option liability for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Shares Outstanding: As of March 22, 2021, Bellicum had 8,318,273 shares of common stock and 452,000 shares of preferred stock outstanding. Each share of preferred stock can be converted into 10 shares of common stock. In the November 2020 financing, the company issued 1,040,000 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,109,378 shares of common stock.

Cash Position and Guidance: Bellicum reported cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $37.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $93.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on current operating plans, Bellicum expects that current cash resources will be sufficient to meet operating requirements into the second quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast
Bellicum’s management will host a webcast and conference call today at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, March 30, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and provide a corporate update. The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3103 for domestic callers and (201) 493-6791 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will be available from the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.bellicum.com and a replay will be available shortly after the live event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Bellicum may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “designed,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing of updates regarding our clinical trials and other development programs; our expected cash runway. Various factors may cause differences between Bellicum’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bellicum’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our annual report on Form 10-K the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statements that Bellicum makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Bellicum assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

       
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.      
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(Unaudited; in thousands)      
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2020       2019  
       
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,495     $ 91,028  
Restricted cash   1,501       2,788  
Accounts receivable, interest and other receivables   2       303  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   802       884  
Assets held for sale   1,643       16,851  
       
Non-Current Assets:      
Operating lease right-of-use assets   645       1,042  
Property and equipment, net   189       2,529  
Other assets   307       825  
Total assets $ 40,584     $ 116,250  
       
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 891     $ 2,643  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   4,165       9,770  
Warrant derivative liability   10,345       52,184  
Private placement option liability   7,803       12,094  
Current portion of long-term debt   -       11,000  
Current portion of lease liabilities   825       454  
Liabilities held for sale   672       6,273  
       
Long-Term Liabilities:      
Long-term debt, net of deferred issuance costs   -       25,717  
Long-term lease liabilities   344       864  
       
Preferred stock   18,036       21,468  
Total stockholders' deficit   (2,497 )     (26,217 )
Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 40,584     $ 116,250  
       


               
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.              
Consolidated Statements of Operations              
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts)            
               
  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
               
Revenues:              
  Grants $ -     $ 133     $ -     $ 2,143  
  License fee revenue   500       5,000       500       5,000  
Total revenues   500       5,133       500       7,143  
               
Operating Expenses:              
  Research and development   8,706       13,324       39,052       64,535  
  General and administrative   3,436       5,709       15,531       29,972  
Total operating expenses   12,142       19,033       54,583       94,507  
Impairment of property and equipment   (1,265 )     -       (1,265 )     -  
Gain (loss) on dispositions, net   (105 )     -       3,656       -  
 Loss from operations   (13,012 )     (13,900 )     (51,692 )     (87,364 )
               
Interest income   -       307       387       1,351  
Interest expense   (191 )     (1,043 )     (2,659 )     (4,280 )
Change in fair value of warrant and private placement option liabilities   31,874       (14,342 )     46,130       (19,192 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt   112       -       112       -  
Other income (expense)   -       (3 )     -       (2,992 )
Net income (loss) $ 18,783     $ (28,981 )   $ (7,722 )   $ (112,477 )
Undistributed earnings to participating securities   (10,984 )     -       -       -  
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 7,799     $ (28,981 )   $ (7,722 )   $ (112,477 )
               
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders, basic $ 0.99     $ (5.82 )   $ (1.34 )   $ (24.01 )
               
Net loss per common share attributable to common shareholders, diluted $ 0.98     $ (5.82 )   $ (1.34 )   $ (24.01 )
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic   7,873,402       4,981,803       5,760,159       4,684,711  
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   7,935,532       4,981,803       5,760,159       4,684,711  
               
               

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bellicum Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update Enrolled first patient in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BPX-603 in solid tumors that express HER2 Clinical hold lifted on Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial evaluating BPX-601 and rimiducid in patients with previously treated metastatic prostate or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration