Werner Enterprises to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on April 28, 2021

The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “ Webcasts & Presentations .” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 and updated 2021 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

A replay of the conference call will be available on April 28, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through May 28, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 10150330. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, and final mile services.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact:

John J. Steele

Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

(402) 894-3036



