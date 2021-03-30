TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Record Calendar Year 2020 Revenue Growth of 297% to $25 Million; Fourth Quarter Sales Grow 95% to $3.7 Million

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “Our Company made tremendous progress in 2020, resulting in record annual revenues reaching $25 million and net income of $4.4 million. The COVID-19 pandemic elevated the way the world looks at disinfection protocols. This shift in thinking allowed us to expand our SteraMist brand, and to onboard a diverse group of customers from a wide range of verticals, significantly enhancing our customer base. TOMI’s customers are great referrals for the advancement of SteraMist technology in the marketplace and the promotion of TOMI as a company, particularly in the emergency services and long-term care facilities.

“Our TOMI Service Network members continue to fight at the front lines assisting in the reopening of the economy by enabling businesses to maintain a new level of clean. Our Life Science division is seeing a return to normal for our current customers and the majority of our long-term projects with top tier pharmaceutical companies have resumed after being placed on hold due to COVID-19. As we move through 2021, we expect the launch of new products including the SteraBot, SteraBox, and SteraPack to drive continued growth and meet customer demand for more agile solutions. With these initiatives, the potential for 2021 performance is even stronger than what we achieved in 2020. We’re excited about the launch of these new products, which demonstrate the versatility of our superior technology and we believe our strengthened portfolio of offerings, coupled with our recently announced new sales executives, position us well to continue increasing our market share throughout 2021.”

Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

Total net revenue was $25.0 million compared to $6.3 million, an increase of $18.7 million or 297%. SteraMist equipment-based revenues were $16.9 million and $3.9 million respectively, an increase of 333%. SteraMist BIT Solution-based revenues were $4.3 million and $0.7 million respectively, an increase of 514%. Service-based revenues were $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, an increase of 62%. Domestic revenues were $18.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively, an increase of 268%; International revenues were approximately $6.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively, an increase of 415%.

Gross margin was 60.1% compared to 61.7%. The decrease in gross profit is attributable to product mix.

Operating income was $4.5 million compared to an operating loss of ($2.1 million).

Net Income was $4.4 million or $0.27 per basic and $0.23 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share.

EBITDA was $5.2 million compared to an EBITDA loss of ($1.4 million). A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.4 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33% for full year 2020. A table reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Cash provided from operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $4.6 million compared to cash used in operations of ($814,000) for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

Total net revenue was $3.7 million compared to $1.9 million, an increase of 95%. SteraMist equipment-based revenues were $2.3 million and $1.3 million respectively, an 77% increase. SteraMist BIT Solution-based revenues were $0.8 million and $0.2 million, respectively, an increase of 300%. Service-based revenues were $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, a decrease of 33%. Domestic revenues were $2.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively, an increase of 142%; International revenues were consistent at approximately $0.7 million in both 2020 and 2019.

Gross margin was 58.9% compared to 56.0%. The increased gross margin is attributable to product mix.

Operating loss was ($2.9 million) compared to an operating loss of ($0.5 million). The increased loss from operations is attributable to non-cash equity compensation expense charge incurred in the fourth quarter in the amount of $2.8 million.

Net loss was ($2.9 million) or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($0.5 million) or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share.

EBITDA loss was ($2.7 million) and ($0.3 million). A table reconciling EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million compared to EBITDA loss of ($0.3 million). A table reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is included with the Company's financial information below.

Balance sheet highlights as of December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $5.2 million compared to $0.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $4.3 million.

Working capital was $11.5 million compared to ($1.3 million) at December 31, 2019.

Shareholders’ equity was $13.2 million compared to $0.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $12.3 million.



Current Business Highlights To Date

Revenues

Record total revenue exceeding $25 million in a calendar year.

Added approximately 250 new customers across our five divisions for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Sold 650 machines and 29,000 gallons of our SteraMist BIT Solution during 2020 calendar year.



Business Highlights

Conversion of $4.5 million convertible note into shareholder equity.

Effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of our common stock and preferred A stock; Common stock was approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and our shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on October 1, 2020.

Added additional manufacturer through agreement with Planet Innovation.

TOMI Service Network provider memberships increased and BIT solution sales dramatically increased related to the number of service jobs conducted by TSN providers, including the treatment of schools, residential and commercial buildings, rapid transit, airplanes and other transportation methods.

Launched our Commercial Division to capitalize on increased demand from Federal Government facilities and agencies, the aircraft industry, manufacturing companies, the automobile, naval, education, retail, housing and recreation sectors, and emergency preparedness for counties and cities.

SteraMist equipment and BIT solution officially approved and registered with the China CDC (Received two separate registrations).

Successfully tested for direct produce application efficacy, with testing results published in Food Control for the third time, highlighting the USDA paper “Cold plasma-activated hydrogen peroxide aerosol on populations of Salmonella Typhimurium and Listeria innocua and quality changes of apple, tomato and cantaloupe during storage – A pilot scale study” authored by Dr. Xuetong Fan. The study sought to test direct application of iHP directly onto the smooth surfaces of tomatoes and apples, the stem scars of of tomatoes, and the rinds of cantaloupes. Resulting efficacy on the reduction of Salmonella Typhimurium and Listeria innocua bacteria as well as any changes in quality parameters for simulated storage were observed.



Released preliminary scientific results on one of two studies conducted with the University of Virginia demonstrating kill on SARS CoV-2 Virus in five seconds. The Company looks forward to results on the second study achieving kill on Adenovirus, which will benefit the TOMI’s efforts in the Hospital-HealthCare, TOMI Service Network, and Commercial markets.

Continued development and testing of the “SteraBot” and launch of pilot program at Lithuanian University Hospital.

Ongoing development of new products such as SteraBox and SteraPack, with the latter to have a tentative launch set for second quarter 2021.

Received first Australian patent protecting use of its iHP technology, and pursuing patent rights in diverse regions of the world, encompassing the European Union, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, China, India, and many other countries.

Added three Vice Presidents of Sales to oversee the Company’s sales efforts, to capitalize on the growing pipeline of opportunities across the Commercial, Healthcare and Food Divisions respectively.

Increased demand for TOMI’s product and services has led to the hiring and onboarding of additional employees to assist in a wide variety of company operations, including accounting, procurement, customer satisfaction, and quality control.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information relating to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure."

We define EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure and is intended to serve as a supplement to our results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that such information may provide our investors a better understanding of our underlying operational performance, business and performance trends.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. We believe that such information may provide our investors a better understanding of our underlying operational performance, business and performance trends.

Although we believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures enhance its investors’ understanding of its business and performance, our use of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP basis financial measures and should be read in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures. Other companies in similar industries may define or calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than ours, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP financial measure used in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in this news release.

TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Current Assets: December 31, 2020 (1) December 31, 2019 (1) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 5,198,842 $ 897,223 Accounts Receivable - net 3,716,701 1,494,658 Other Receivables 198,951 - Inventories 3,781,515 2,315,214 Vendor Deposits 388,712 141,052 Prepaid Expenses 421,305 187,664 Total Current Assets 13,706,027 5,035,811 Property and Equipment – net 1,298,103 1,367,864 Other Assets: Intangible Assets – net 722,916 939,010 Operating Lease - Right of Use Asset 631,527 674,471 Capitalized Software Development Costs - net 52,377 94,278 Other Assets 358,935 114,033 Total Other Assets 1,765,755 1,821,792 Total Assets $ 16,769,885 $ 8,225,467 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,501,469 $ 713,222 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 501,849 450,112 Accrued Interest - 66,667 Customer Deposits 118,880 - Current Portion of Long-Term Operating Lease Convertible Notes Payable, net of discount of $0 at December 31, 2019 - 5,000,000 Total Current Liabilities 2,203,421 6,301,511 Long-Term Liabilities: Loan Payable (Note 16) 410,700 - Long-Term Operating Lease, Net of Current Portion 953,190 1,034,413 Total Long-Term Liabilities 1,363,890 1,034,413 Total Liabilities 3,567,311 7,335,924 Commitments and Contingencies - - Shareholders’ Equity: Cumulative Convertible Series A Preferred Stock; par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 63,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 638 638 Cumulative Convertible Series B Preferred Stock; $1,000 stated value; 7.5% Cumulative dividend; 4,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock; par value $0.01 per share, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 16,761,513 and 15,587,552 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 167,615 155,875 Additional Paid-In Capital 52,142,399 44,232,274 Accumulated Deficit (39,108,078 ) (43,499,244 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 13,202,574 889,543 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 16,769,885 $ 8,225,467 (1) Share amounts with respect to the common stock and Convertible Series A Preferred Stock have been retroactively restated to reflect the reverse split thereof, which was effected as of the close of business on September 10, 2020.





TOMI ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS For The Three Months Ended For The Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales, net $ 3,654,133 $ 1,855,441 $ 25,027,637 $ 6,347,160 Cost of Sales 1,500,466 816,563 9,985,046 2,433,243 Gross Profit 2,153,667 1,038,878 15,042,591 3,913,917 Operating Expenses: Professional Fees 262,861 66,440 681,377 363,789 Depreciation and Amortization 198,274 177,095 719,760 716,165 Selling Expenses 267,348 380,238 1,247,444 1,654,564 Research and Development 209,603 91,209 455,046 340,582 Equity Compensation Expense 2,823,300 27,189 3,130,986 114,222 Consulting Fees 100,778 39,627 327,232 126,693 General and Administrative 1,195,110 749,376 3,971,956 2,681,146 Total Operating Expenses 5,057,275 1,531,174 10,533,802 5,997,161 Income (loss) from Operations (2,903,608 ) (492,296 ) 4,508,789 (2,083,244 ) Other Income (Expense): Amortization of Debt Discounts - - - (17,534 ) Interest Income 568 613 2,915 3,045 Interest Expense (1,272 ) (50,000 ) (43,538 ) (200,000 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (704 ) (49,387 ) (40,623 ) (214,489 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,904,312 ) (541,683 ) 4,468,166 (2,297,733 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - 77,000 - Net Income (loss) $ (2,904,312 ) $ (541,683 ) $ 4,391,166 $ (2,297,733 ) Net income (loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 16,759,058 15,587,552 16,512,126 15,586,258 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 16,759,058 15,587,552 18,757,509 15,586,258 (1) Share amounts with respect to the common stock and Convertible Series A Preferred Stock have been retroactively restated to reflect the reverse split thereof, which was effected as of the close of business on September 10, 2020.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited):

For The Three Months Ended For The Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (2,904,312 ) $ (541,683 ) $ 4,391,166 $ (2,297,733 ) Interest Income (568 ) (613 ) (2,915 ) (3,045 ) Interest Expense 1,272 50,000 43,538 200,000 Depreciation and Amortization 198,274 177,095 719,760 716,165 Provision for Income Taxes - 77,000 Other - - - 17,534 EBITDA $ (2,705,334 ) $ (315,201 ) $ 5,228,549 $ (1,367,079 ) Equity Compensation Expense 2,823,300 10,621 3,130,986 114,222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,996 $ (304,580 ) $ 8,359,535 $ (1,252,857 ) Net revenue $ 3,654,133 $ 1,855,441 $ 25,027,637 $ 6,347,160 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 % (16 %) 33 % (20 %)

