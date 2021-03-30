 
DGAP-News Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4) (b) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4) (b) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

30.03.2021 / 22:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, OR JAPAN.

 

Notification of Stabilization Measures and the exercise of the Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4)(b), (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016


In connection with the public offering of shares in Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE, Niedersachsenstraße 19-21, 21225 Tostedt, Deutschland (ISIN: DE000A255F11; German Securities Code: A255F1; Symbol: VH2) Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 25 March 2021 and was discontinued on 30 March 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out no stabilisation measures.

The option granted by the selling shareholders to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares in Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with overallotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on 30 March 2021.


