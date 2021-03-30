LiveWorld Reports 2020 Financial Results

We reported a net income for the quarter of approximately $291,000 or 11% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $14,000 or 1% of total revenues reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company had a net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 of approximately $366,000, or 4% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 of approximately $449,000 or 6% of total revenues.

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenues were approximately $2.5 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to the approximately $1.9 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2019. This was an increase of approximately $681,000 or 37% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $8.6 million, as compared to the $7.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This was an increase of approximately $1.2 million or 16% when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Healthcare related revenues grew 46% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to 2019 and grew 21% when comparing the full year 2020 to 2019.

We finished the fourth quarter with approximately $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $730,000 at the end of 2019. We received proceeds from a loan of approximately $1.0 million, while cash from operations was approximately $1.5 million, an increase of approximately $806,000 or 110% from the end of 2019.

“The 2020 operating results saw an improvement of almost $900,000 from 2019 to 2020 or approximately 10% of the total 2020 revenues,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “In 2020 we were steadfastly focused on growing our revenue in healthcare while managing the bottom line to profitability. We anticipate both revenue and the operating result to see boosts in 2021.”

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page).

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,552 $ 730 Accounts receivable, net 1,179 843 Prepaid expenses 96 154 Total current assets 3,827 1,727 Property and equipment, net 43 15 Other assets 25 31 Total assets $ 3,895 $ 1,773 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 139 $ 190 Accrued employee expenses 680 388 Other accrued liabilities 68 33 Loan 921 --------- Deferred revenue 897 383 Total current liabilities 2,705 994 Total liabilities 2,705 994 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,651 143,606 Accumulated deficit (142,495) (142,861) Total stockholders' equity 1,190 779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,895 $ 1,773

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 2,541 $ 1,860 $ 8,560 $ 7,374 Cost of revenues 1,200 905 4,160 3,559 Gross Margin 1,341 955 4,400 3,815 Operating Expense Product development 228 279 880 1,228 Sales and marketing 285 229 1,058 1,099 General and administrative 557 455 2,029 1,950 Total operating expense 1,070 963 3,967 4,277 Income / (loss) from operations 271 (8) 433 (462) Income / (loss) before tax 271 (8) 433 (462) Other Income / Expense (1) 1 (68) 2 Provision for income taxes (21) (21) (1) (11) Net income / (loss) 291 14 366 (449) Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.01) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.01) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 59,404,153 45,633,442 48,127,547 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 1 $ 3 $ 8 $ 18 Product development 3 3 11 17 Sales and marketing 2 3 10 16 General and administrative 4 4 16 23 Total stock-based compensation $ 10 $ 13 $ 45 $ 74

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 291 $ 14 $ 366 $ (449) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 3 3 11 18 Stock-based compensation 10 13 45 74 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 591 (330) (336) (481) Other assets (12) (23) 63 (21) Accounts payable 42 31 (51) 107 Accrued liabilities (156) 21 329 (4) Deferred revenue (456) (95) 514 43 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 313 (366) 941 (713) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (25) (5) (40) (9) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (25) (5) (40) (9) Capital Investment ---------- --------- ---------- 300 Loan (52) 921 Proceeds from exercise of stock options ---------- --------- ---------- --------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (52) --------- 921 300 Change in cash and cash equivalent 236 (371) 1,822 (422) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,316 1,101 730 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,552 $ 730 $ 2,552 $ 730 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ (21) $ (21) $ (1) $ (11)

