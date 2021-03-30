Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.

To participate in the live call on April 29, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.