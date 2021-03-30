Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.
To participate in the live call on April 29, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.
As previously announced, Strategic Education will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders of record as of Monday, March 1, 2021, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting are contained in the Company’s proxy materials available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section or at www.sec.gov.
About Strategic Education, Inc.
Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We serve working adult students all over the globe through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University’s DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.
