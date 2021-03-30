Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Reorganization Distributions

Four Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-reorganization distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, shareholders of the Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMY) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD). Additionally, shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NNY) have approved a change of domicile reorganization from a Minnesota corporation to a Massachusetts business trust. Upon completion of the change of domicile, NNY will become Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund. Shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE: NYV) also have approved the fund’s reorganization into NNY. The pre-reorganization distribution for each fund being acquired is intended to fully distribute the acquired fund’s accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) prior to the reorganization going effective.

Following the transactions, NNY is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of April 22, 2021, payable May 3, 2021. NAD is not expected to declare any additional post-closing distribution. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on May 3, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.