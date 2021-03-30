 
checkAd

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Reorganization Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

Four Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-reorganization distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, shareholders of the Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMY) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD). Additionally, shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NNY) have approved a change of domicile reorganization from a Minnesota corporation to a Massachusetts business trust. Upon completion of the change of domicile, NNY will become Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund. Shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE: NYV) also have approved the fund’s reorganization into NNY. The pre-reorganization distribution for each fund being acquired is intended to fully distribute the acquired fund’s accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) prior to the reorganization going effective.

Following the transactions, NNY is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of April 22, 2021, payable May 3, 2021. NAD is not expected to declare any additional post-closing distribution. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on May 3, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.

The following dates apply to today's pre-reorganization distribution declarations:

Record Date

April 9, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

April 8, 2021

Payable Date

May 3, 2021

Per Share Distribution

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Tax-Exempt
Income

 

Ordinary
Income

 

Long-Term
Capital Gain

NMY

NYSE

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Seite 1 von 3
NUVEEN MD QLTY/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Reorganization Distributions Four Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-reorganization distributions. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, shareholders of the Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMY) have …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Shareholders Approve Two Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganizations