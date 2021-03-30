 
EPR Properties First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for May 6, 2021

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 9155913.

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at https://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

