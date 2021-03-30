Edgewater Closes First Tranche of $0.115 Financing and Announces Increase to $0.13 Financing

It is anticipated that the second tranche of the Offering, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $75,000, will close on April 1, 2021.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, is pleased to announce that the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on March 12, 2021 (the “ Offering ”) has closed. In the first tranche closing the Company issued 6,316,405 units (each a “ Unit ”) for total proceeds of $726,387. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Company (each a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 for twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company also anticipates closing its additional offering of units (the “Secondary Units”) at a price of $0.13 per Secondary Unit (the “Secondary Offering”) on April 1, 2021. Due to exceptional demand, the Secondary Offering has been increased from the 10,153,847 Secondary Units announced in the Company’s news release dated March 18, 2021 [9,230,770 Secondary Units plus a 10% (923,077 unit) over-allotment option] to up to 11,000,000 Secondary Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,430,000. Each Secondary Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Company (each a “Secondary Warrant”). Each Secondary Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 for twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Secondary Offering.

“Demand for our recently announced private placements has exceeded supply,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “Management and Directors will participate in this second offering, in addition to the first.”

Finder’s fees of 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and Secondary Offering may be payable in cash. In addition, finders may receive share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) entitling them to purchase that number of common shares of the Company which is equal to 7% of the total number of Units and Secondary Units purchased by subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders, exercisable for two years from the closing of the Offering or Secondary Offering, as applicable, at a price of $0.23 per common share, all in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.