Labcorp to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2021

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-898-8036 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-720-634-2811 internationally, using the conference ID 6566853. In addition, a real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Labcorp Investor Relations website .

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, will release its first quarter of 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and then will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the Labcorp Investor Relations website .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on April 29, 2021, until 11:30 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-404-537-3406 internationally, using the conference ID 6566853. The webcast of the conference call will be archived and accessible through April 15, 2022, on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the impact of various factors on operating and financial results, including the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition, statements relating to our responses to and the expected future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business more generally as well as on general economic, business, and market conditions, future business strategies, expected savings and synergies (including from the LaunchPad initiative and from acquisitions), and the opportunities for future growth.