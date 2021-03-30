 
Vislink Full Year 2020 Earnings Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (“the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, plans to release its results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after close of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Company management will host a live webcast at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial and operating results and provide a general business update. This webcast will be live at https://services.choruscall.com/links/visl210401.html. Investors will be able to submit questions during the webcast.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of a terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected expenses, prospects, plans, objectives of management and financial reporting abilities, maintenance of new product pipeline and technical innovation, the Company’s expected focus on financial discipline and cost reduction plans, anticipated cost savings, planned adjustments to its workforce, expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments, the Company’s expectations as to its operational turnaround, including operational efficiencies and future capital allocation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

Disclaimer

