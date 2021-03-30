 
Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 and 58th ERA-EDTA Congress

  • Key presentations for BION-1301 at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 in April include Gd-IgA1 biomarker data in healthy volunteers from Parts 1 and Part 2 of the ongoing phase 1 study of BION-1301, as well as data from the phase 1 IV to SC bioavailability study in healthy volunteers

  • Small subset of BION-1301 interim IgA nephropathy patient data to be reported from Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1 study in an oral presentation at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress in June

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 from April 15 – 19, 2021 and the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress from June 5 – 8, 2021.

The following abstracts will be presented as poster presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021:

Atrasentan

Abstract WCN21-0848 A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study)
Author: Hiddo J. L. Heerspink, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands


Abstract WCN21-0717 Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases (The AFFINITY Study)
Author: Marianne Camargo, M.D.


Abstract WCN21-0358 Selective ETA Antagonist Atrasentan, Rapidly Reduces Albuminuria and Downregulates Intra-renal Pro-Inflammatory and Pro-Fibrotic Transcriptional Networks in the g-ddY Mouse Model of Spontaneous IgA Nephropathy
Author: Andrew King, D.V.M., PhD


Abstract WCN21-0398 Human Renal Mesangial Cell Activation Induced by Endothelin-1 or IgA Nephropathy Patient Immune Derived Complexes is Blocked by Selective ETA Antagonist Atrasentan
Author: Jennifer Cox, Ph.D.

BION-1301

Abstract WCN21-0706 A Phase 1, Open Label, Randomized, Single Dose, Parallel Group Safety and Bioavailability Study of BION-1301 Administered by Intravenous (IV) and Subcutaneous (SC) Routes
Author: Jeannette Lo, Ph.D.

CHK-336

