Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 and 58th ERA-EDTA Congress

Key presentations for BION-1301 at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 in April include Gd-IgA1 biomarker data in healthy volunteers from Parts 1 and Part 2 of the ongoing phase 1 study of BION-1301, as well as data from the phase 1 IV to SC bioavailability study in healthy volunteers





Small subset of BION-1301 interim IgA nephropathy patient data to be reported from Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1 study in an oral presentation at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress in June

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 from April 15 – 19, 2021 and the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress from June 5 – 8, 2021.

The following abstracts will be presented as poster presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021: