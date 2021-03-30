 
O-I Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

30.03.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

PERRYSBURG, Ohio , March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its first quarter 2021 conference call and webcast for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the first quarter 2021 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28.

What:         O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When:        Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where:      http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-cal ...

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until April 2022. 

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or  +1 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on April 29. Ask for the O-I conference call.

###

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn 

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

Attachment 

CONTACT: For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                           
(567) 336-5128                          
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com



