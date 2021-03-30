Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we reported a net income applicable to common shares of $1.3 million or $0.32 per share, as compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period ended 2019.
For the full year ended December 31, 2020 the Company reported net income applicable to common shares of $4.2 million or $1.01 per diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net income applicable to common shares of $4.1 million or $.99 per diluted earnings per share for the same period ended 2019.
Our primary business is investing in mortgage and note receivables.
Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $450,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. General and administrative expenses were $494,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net income fee to related party was $371,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $14,000, compared to the net income fee of $357,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net income fee paid is calculated at the rate of 7.5% of net income.
Advisory fees were $768,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $31,000 compared to advisory fees of $737,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Advisory fees are computed based on a gross asset fee of 0.0625% per month (0.75% per annum) of the average of the gross asset value.
Other income (expense)
Interest income was $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents a decrease of $1.2 million, compared to interest income of $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the prime rate.
Other income was $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $1.3 million compared to other income of $237 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to collection of a note previously written off.
Income tax expense was $1.1 million for both 2020 and 2019.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas based company that holds both mortgages and notes receivable. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
|INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenues:
|Revenue from operations
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Expenses:
|General and administrative (including $247, $260, and $284 for the year ended 2020, 2019, and 2018 respectively, to related parties)
|
|
450
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
494
|
|Net income fee to related party
|
|
371
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
631
|
|Advisory fee to related party
|
|
768
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
685
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
1,589
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
1,810
|
|Net operating loss
|
|
(1,589
|
)
|
|
(1,588
|
)
|
|
(1,810
|
)
|Other income / expenses:
|Interest income from related parties
|
|
5,373
|
|
|
6,574
|
|
|
4,880
|
|Other Income
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
-
|
|Total other income
|
|
6,923
|
|
|
6,811
|
|
|
4,880
|
|Income before gain on sale of real estate land
|
|
5,334
|
|
|
5,223
|
|
|
3,070
|
|Gain on sale of real estate land
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,323
|
|Income before taxes
|
|
5,334
|
|
|
5,223
|
|
|
10,393
|
|Income tax expense - current
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
1,391
|
|Income tax expense - deferred
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
792
|
|Net income
|
$
|
4,214
|
|
$
|
4,145
|
|
$
|
8,210
|
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|Net income
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
1.97
|
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|
|
4,168,414
|
|
|
4,168,414
|
|
|
4,168,214
|
|INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
12
|
|
|
5
|
|Receivable and accrued interest from related parties
|
|
90,526
|
|
|
86,221
|
|Total current assets
|
|
90,538
|
|
|
86,226
|
|Non current assets
|Notes and interest receivable from related parties
|
|
13,930
|
|
|
14,030
|
|Total non current assets
|
|
13,930
|
|
|
14,030
|
|Other assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
104,468
|
|
$
|
100,256
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
14
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
12
|
|
|
14
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued 4,173,675 and outstanding 4,168,414 shares in 2020 and 2019
|
|
42
|
|
|
42
|
|Treasury stock at cost, 5,261 shares in 2020 and 2019
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(39
|
)
|Paid-in capital
|
|
61,955
|
|
|
61,955
|
|Retained Earnings
|
|
42,498
|
|
|
38,284
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
104,456
|
|
|
100,242
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
104,468
|
|
$
|
100,256
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005927/en/
0 Kommentare