Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2020 the Company reported net income applicable to common shares of $4.2 million or $1.01 per diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net income applicable to common shares of $4.1 million or $.99 per diluted earnings per share for the same period ended 2019.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we reported a net income applicable to common shares of $1.3 million or $0.32 per share, as compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period ended 2019.

Our primary business is investing in mortgage and note receivables.

Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $450,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. General and administrative expenses were $494,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income fee to related party was $371,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $14,000, compared to the net income fee of $357,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net income fee paid is calculated at the rate of 7.5% of net income.

Advisory fees were $768,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $31,000 compared to advisory fees of $737,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Advisory fees are computed based on a gross asset fee of 0.0625% per month (0.75% per annum) of the average of the gross asset value.

Other income (expense)

Interest income was $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents a decrease of $1.2 million, compared to interest income of $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the prime rate.

Other income was $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $1.3 million compared to other income of $237 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to collection of a note previously written off.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for both 2020 and 2019.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas based company that holds both mortgages and notes receivable. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Revenue from operations $ - $ - $ - Expenses: General and administrative (including $247, $260, and $284 for the year ended 2020, 2019, and 2018 respectively, to related parties) 450 494 494 Net income fee to related party 371 357 631 Advisory fee to related party 768 737 685 Total operating expenses 1,589 1,588 1,810 Net operating loss (1,589 ) (1,588 ) (1,810 ) Other income / expenses: Interest income from related parties 5,373 6,574 4,880 Other Income 1,550 237 - Total other income 6,923 6,811 4,880 Income before gain on sale of real estate land 5,334 5,223 3,070 Gain on sale of real estate land - - 7,323 Income before taxes 5,334 5,223 10,393 Income tax expense - current 1,120 1,078 1,391 Income tax expense - deferred - - 792 Net income $ 4,214 $ 4,145 $ 8,210 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Net income $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 1.97 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share 4,168,414 4,168,414 4,168,214

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except par value amount) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 12 5 Receivable and accrued interest from related parties 90,526 86,221 Total current assets 90,538 86,226 Non current assets Notes and interest receivable from related parties 13,930 14,030 Total non current assets 13,930 14,030 Other assets - - Total Assets $ 104,468 $ 100,256 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Accounts payable $ 12 $ 14 Total liabilities 12 14 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued 4,173,675 and outstanding 4,168,414 shares in 2020 and 2019 42 42 Treasury stock at cost, 5,261 shares in 2020 and 2019 (39 ) (39 ) Paid-in capital 61,955 61,955 Retained Earnings 42,498 38,284 Total shareholders' equity 104,456 100,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 104,468 $ 100,256

