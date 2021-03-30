FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Starbucks Property for $2.3 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate-operated Starbucks property for $2.3 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Alabama and is occupied under a long term, net lease. The transaction was priced at a going-in cash capitalization rate in range with FCPT’s previous investments.

About FCPT