First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

30.03.2021   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

March 31, 2021

Record Date:

April 1, 2021

Payable Date:

April 6, 2021

Ticker

 

Exchange

 

Fund Name

 

Frequency

 

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

  

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV

FTSM

 

Nasdaq

 

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

 

Monthly

 

$0.0250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $179 billion as of February 28, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

