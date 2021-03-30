 
checkAd

Paleo Resources Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 22:32  |  42   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announced today that, further to its March 10, 2021 news release, it settled outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of US$2,096,618.63 (CDN$2,649,496.96 at an assumed exchange rate of CDN$1.2637 to US$1.00) owing to Roger S. Braugh, Jr. (“Braugh”), a director and officer of Paleo, and Chris Pettit & Associates PC, controlled by Christopher J. Pettit, a director of Paleo, as trustee of a Trust (the “Trust”), through the issuance of an aggregate of 132,474,848 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of CDN$0.02 per share (the “Debt Settlement”). The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period that expires on July 31, 2021.

As noted above, Roger S. Braugh, Jr. is a director and officer of Paleo and Christopher J. Pettit, is a director of Paleo and, accordingly, the Debt Settlement is a related party transaction for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the “Related Party Policies”).‎ Paleo ‎has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the Debt Settlement (Formal ‎Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Financial Hardship).‎

Each of Braugh and the Trust acquired 66,237,424 common shares (representing 14.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares). Prior to the ‎offering, Braugh held 68,740,714 common shares, or approximately 21.95% of the total issued and ‎outstanding common shares. Braugh now controls ‎134,978,138 ‎common shares, or approximately 30.29% of the total issued and outstanding common shares, and a convertible secured debenture in the principal amount of CDN$323,277. Assuming conversion of the debenture, Braugh would own 137,672,113 common shares, or approximately 30.71% of the total issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to the ‎offering, Chris Pettit & Associates PC controlled 55,225,714 common ‎shares, or approximately ‎17.63% of the total issued and ‎outstanding common shares. Chris Pettit & Associates PC now controls ‎121,463,138 ‎common shares, or approximately 27.25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares, and a convertible secured debenture in the principal amount of CDN$323,277. Assuming conversion of the debenture, Chris Pettit & Associates PC would control 124,157,113 common shares, or approximately 27.69% of the total issued and outstanding common shares.The acquisition of the common shares by Braugh and ‎the Trust were made for investment purposes. Each of Braugh and the Trust may increase or ‎decrease their investment in Paleo depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The ‎head office address for Paleo is 716 S. Frio St., Suite 201, San Antonio, Texas 78207. The address for Braugh is 7 Hewit Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404. The address for Chris Pettit & Associates PC is 11902 Rustic Lane, San Antonio, Texas 78230‎.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "PRE" and on the OTCQB as "PRIEF".

For further information please contact:

Roger S. Braugh, Jr.
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board
Email: rbraugh@paleooil.com

Paleo Resources, Inc.
716 S. Frio St. Suite 201
San Antonio, Texas 78207
Telephone: 254-699-0975




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paleo Resources Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announced today that, further to its March 10, 2021 news release, it settled outstanding indebtedness in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration