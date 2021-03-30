 
checkAd

Newmont Announces Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 23:00  |  43   |   |   

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that it has executed an industry-leading $3.0 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. The credit facility includes a pricing feature based upon third-party sustainability performance measures and includes overall improved pricing from the previous facility. This new credit facility expires in March 2026, amending and extending the credit facility executed in 2019.

“Our sustainability-linked credit facility further demonstrates Newmont’s unwavering commitment to industry-leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Our sustainability framework is at the core of what we do, and we believe that strong ESG performance is a key indicator of a well-managed business. By aligning our financial performance and our ESG performance, we are holding ourselves accountable to delivering on our purpose to create value and improve lives through responsible and sustainable mining.”

Newmont is one of the first in the mining industry to add a sustainability-linked pricing component to its revolving credit facility. Under the new facility, the Company will incur positive or negative pricing adjustments on drawn balances based on certain sustainability performance criteria. Sustainability performance is measured through independent ratings published by MSCI and S&P Global, global leaders in ESG and Corporate Governance research and ratings.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Newmont Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newmont Announces Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that it has executed an industry-leading $3.0 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. The credit facility includes a pricing feature based upon third-party sustainability …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:12 Uhr
Newmont Corp. : Da muss noch mehr kommen!
29.03.21
BARRICK GOLD: Wichtige Phase läuft
29.03.21
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Boden in Sicht?
27.03.21
Fresnillo plc. : Steht die Aktie vor der Trendwende?
27.03.21
GRADE is KING...: KAUFALARM! Diese NEWS-BOMBE läuft gerade über die TICKER: Zweite Bohrung liefert erneut HIGH-GRADE-GOLD!
27.03.21
Kinross Gold: Nun muss es gelingen!
25.03.21
Hecla Mining: Aktie in Handelsspanne gefangen
25.03.21
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
24.03.21
Starke Performance!: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat überzeugt mit toller Performance und Diversifikation!
24.03.21
goldinvest.de: Metallis Resources rückt nach Newmont’s GT Gold-Übernahme in den Fokus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
753
Newmont Mining / Die Rally kann beginnen!
19.03.21
1
Goldige Zukunft mit Kirkland, Kinross, Barrick, Newmont und anderen?