Newmont Announces Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that it has executed an industry-leading $3.0 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. The credit facility includes a pricing feature based upon third-party sustainability performance measures and includes overall improved pricing from the previous facility. This new credit facility expires in March 2026, amending and extending the credit facility executed in 2019.

“Our sustainability-linked credit facility further demonstrates Newmont’s unwavering commitment to industry-leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Our sustainability framework is at the core of what we do, and we believe that strong ESG performance is a key indicator of a well-managed business. By aligning our financial performance and our ESG performance, we are holding ourselves accountable to delivering on our purpose to create value and improve lives through responsible and sustainable mining.”