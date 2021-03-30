HilltopSecurities Continues to Expand with Addition of Fixed Income Capital Markets Professionals in St. Paul, Minnesota

New to the St. Paul office is a team of institutional sales representatives consisting of Managing Directors Richard Byrd, Todd Adams, and Brooks Byrd. They are focused on institutional cross-market sales including mortgage, credit, and municipal securities. Also new to the sales department are Adam Anderson and Tyler Barnes, who both recently completed their Series 7 certification and are stepping into roles as sales trainees on the Institutional Fixed Income Sales desk. HilltopSecurities also expanded its Capital Market Strategies group with the addition of Vice President of Finance and Strategy Brad Iverson, and Business Operations Analyst Bri Adams. On the administrative side, the firm welcomed Assistant Vice President Heidi Kalisch as assistant branch manager in St. Paul.

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) continues to expand its presence in St. Paul, Minnesota with the addition of eight fixed income capital markets professionals in the past six months. The company’s St. Paul location opened in June of 2020 and has grown to include 15 employees.

“We are proud to welcome these experienced and talented professionals to our fixed income capital markets team as we continue to expand our presence in St. Paul and across the country,” said A.J. Maggio, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. “As a full-service investment bank, HilltopSecurities is focused on delivering a full scope of financial solutions to our clients, and Minneapolis-St. Paul is a key growth area for us.”

HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges, who joined the firm in 2018 from Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray, has been instrumental in the firm’s expansion into the area.

“HilltopSecurities is in growth mode and we are actively expanding across all of our lines of business in markets throughout the United States,” Winges said. “Since the beginning of last year, we’ve added more than 110 associates, enhancing our role as a full-service financial solutions provider for our clients in public finance, fixed income capital markets, wealth management, structured finance and debt capital markets.”

About Richard Byrd

Richard Byrd joined HilltopSecurities in December 2020 and brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as managing director. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, Richard spent three years at Brean Capital as managing director. In addition, he has held positions with Stifel, RBC Capital Markets and Dain Bosworth, where he began his career. Richard is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.