Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $500 million investment in Paysafe Business Combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Cannae invested $350 million as part of a private placement in addition to a forward purchase agreement of $150 million. For Cannae’s total investment of approximately $500 million in the Business Combination, Cannae received 54,294,395 common shares and 8,134,067 warrants of Paysafe. Excluding any value from the warrants, Cannae’s implied cost per share is $9.11.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae”) today announced the completion of Cannae’s $500 million investment, in conjunction with the closing of the business combination (the “Business Combination”) between Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, a leading specialized payments platform, and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company now operates as Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") and Paysafe’s common shares and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbols “PSFE” and “PSFE.WS” respectively, starting tomorrow, March 31, 2021.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman of Cannae and Foley Trasimene will serve as Chairman of Paysafe’s newly formed Board of Directors. Paysafe’s management team headed up by Philip McHugh, CEO, will continue to lead the combined company.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman of Cannae and Foley Trasimene, commented, “We are thrilled to complete this business combination with Paysafe and I am personally excited to continue to work with Philip, Blackstone, CVC and the entire board as we continue to execute against our plan for accelerated and profitable growth. Paysafe has the right assets, team and strategy in place to capitalize on a tremendous opportunity for long-term value creation in the payments industry, especially in iGaming which is really beginning to open up across the United States.”

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 Million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 9.5% of Ceridian representing approximately 14 Million shares.