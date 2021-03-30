MCI Onehealth Announces Solid Finish to Fiscal 2020 with Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4-2020

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI Onehealth commented, “MCI Onehealth is advancing on its mission to leverage technology and improve access, quality and affordability of primary care in Canada. We exceeded our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 expectations and now see strong momentum in 2021 as we execute on our core strategic initiatives.”

Fiscal 2020 Annual Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $38.6 million, compared to total revenue of $46.1 million for the prior year, which was at the high end of the Company’s expectation exiting 3Q-2020. The annual revenue decline of 21% was driven by a reduction in patient volumes, which was partially offset by higher average revenue per patient visit and the substantial increase in non-government insured services

Revenue from MCI Onehealth’s Corporate customers achieved revenues of $3.4 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior year representing 9% of revenue during the year compared with 3% in the prior year

MCI Onehealth’s Adjusted EBITDA margins increased to 11.7% in fiscal 2020 from 8.2% in fiscal 2019 driven by the higher mix of Corporate customers and subsidies from the Government of Canada’s Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada's Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Programs (CECRA)

Removing the positive impact of the CEWS and CECRA programs, MCI Onehealth still generated positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 illustrating the Company’s resilience and strong cost control measures during a difficult environment

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $11.0 million, compared to total revenue of $12.0 million in 4Q-2019. The 8% decline was driven by a reduction in patient volumes, which was partially offset by higher average revenue per patient visit and the 700+% increase in Corporate customer revenue over 4Q-2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million was stronger than expected as stronger revenues and the richer mix of higher margin Corporate Health Services more than offset the additional corporate overhead associated with recent senior officer additions associated with the Company’s transformation plan

Events Subsequent To December 31, 2020

On January 6, 2021, the Company completed its initial public offering raising net proceeds of $26.7 million after fees and expenses

On March 26, 2021, the Company invested $250,000 to purchase an interest in Acorn Biolabs, Inc. through a Simple Agreement for Equity (SAFE) instrument issued by Acorn Biolabs, Inc.

Outlook

MCI Onehealth expects to accelerate total company revenue growth in fiscal 2021 as it executes its transformation plan on multiple fronts including: Organic growth of government insured health services from its omnichannel network of clinics, telehealth and the MCI Connect virtual platform Continued rapid organic growth in Corporate Health services as it expands its customer base and increases the number of service offerings to its customers The launch of the Company’s data analytics BrightOS platform later in 2021 Acquisitions of technology to accelerate its technology roadmap Acquisitions of specialty clinics to expand its health service offerings and enter new markets by leveraging technology to deliver more services to its large patient and physician base Execution of multiple commercial partnerships with companies in which the Company makes investments as well as research collaborations with academic institutions





Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(In thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts):

2020 2019 Revenue $38,573 $46,291 Expenses Physician fees 25,649 31,030 Salary, wages, and benefits 5,828 8,180 Occupancy costs 2,373 3,168 Office expenses 4,253 2,177 Amortization and depreciation 2,955 3,120 Finance costs 607 666 Expected economic losses 202 313 41,867 48,656 (3,294) (2,363) Other income 1,872 2,276 Interest income on subleases 64 76 (Gain) loss on sublease contracts 19 - (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment - (17) 1,955 2,335 Loss before taxes (1,339) (28) Income taxes (312) 92 Net Loss for the year (1,027) (120)





ATTRIBUTED TO: 2020 2019 Shareholders of MCI Onehealth technologies Inc. $(1,029 ) $(121 ) Non-Controlling interests 2 1 $(1,027 ) $(120 ) Loss per share attributable to MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. Basic and diluted $(0.03 ) $(0.00 )

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.





Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

Year ended December 31 2020 2019 $ in thousands Cash and cash equivalents 894 1,128 Net investment in subleases 1,685 2,150 Property and equipment 13,572 15,830 Total Assets 22,358 22,684 Lease liability 13,833 15,850 Total liabilities 22,121 20,422 Total shareholders equity 237 2,262





Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA

Year ended December 31 2020 2019 $ in thousands Total revenue 38,573 46,291 Net Income (loss) (1,027 ) (120 ) Add back (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 2,955 3,120 Finance charges 607 666 Onetime expenses related to special bonuses and listing expenses 2,138 - Gain (loss) On sublease contracts (19 ) - Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment - 17 Income taxes (312 ) 92 Adjusted EBITDA 4,518 3,774 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.7 % 8.2 %

Non-GAAP measure. Gross profit and gross margin do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross profit and adjusted gross margin should not be construed as an alternative for revenue or net loss determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin are meaningful metrics in assessing the Company’s financial performance and operational efficiency. Non-GAAP measure. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (i) less net rent expense on premise leases considered to be finance leases under IFRS and (ii) before transaction, restructuring, and integration costs, time-based earn-out expense, special warrants related expenses, change in fair value of investments, share of loss of associate, exchange difference, and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. The Adjusted EBITDA figures noted herein have not been adjusted for non-controlled interests.

The Company’s method of calculating Non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Management uses such calculations to assist in identifying underlying operating trends and allows for a comparison of the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis. Investors may also use EBITDA, amongst other financial measures, to assist in the valuation of the Company.

About MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.

MCI Onehealth is focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce the cost of healthcare. As one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 technology enabled clinics, MCI Onehealth serves over 850,000 patients annually and has been a part of the healthcare community for over 30 years. Since the deployment of MCI/Connect, the company’s proprietary digital platform, MCI Onehealth continues to develop an ecosystem of digital applications, which will target modernizing and personalizing the primary care experience. MCI Onehealth additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Driven by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI Onehealth is executing a strategy focused on acquiring technology and health services that complement its technology and data‐focused roadmap. Additional information can be found at www.mcionehealth.com.

