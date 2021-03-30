Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a wealth management service provider in China. Their primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently their largest business segment. This unit markets and distributes investment products and funds that raise capital both privately and through public offerings.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Hywin Holdings Ltd.

“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Hywin’s NASDAQ-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to assist Hywin in optimizing the visibility of its ADR program.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Hywin Holdings Ltd. (March 2021).