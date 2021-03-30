 
Colony Capital Announces Series of Corporate Governance Changes

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) (“Colony Capital” or the “Company”) today announced a series of upcoming and proposed corporate governance changes designed to advance the Company’s digital transformation and continue to enhance the mix of skills, expertise, and experience at the Board of Directors (the “Board”) level. In connection with these changes:

  • Nancy Curtin, currently the Company’s Lead Independent Director, will be appointed to the position of Chairperson of the Board, effective April 1, 2021. As a global head of a range of investment businesses for over 25 years, across both traditional and private market asset classes, Nancy brings years of investment and leadership experience, and a global perspective to the role, as well as a deep knowledge of the Colony business.
  • Thomas J. Barrack Jr., currently the Company’s Executive Chairman, having completed the transformational plan for the Company set in motion two years ago has determined to transition to a Non-Executive member of the Board, effective April 1, 2021, and the position of Executive Chairman will be retired.
  • Sháka Rasheed has been nominated for election to the Board at the Company’s upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2021 Annual Meeting”). Mr. Rasheed currently serves as Managing Director, General Manager of Capital Markets for Microsoft Corporation. As an accomplished leader and advisor currently at the intersection of financial services and technology, Mr. Rasheed brings over 25 years of business development, sales, strategy, and leadership experience to the Board. Mr. Rasheed’s fintech acumen and deep financial services industry expertise across capital markets, including traditional and alternative asset management, will inform both our core business and how we intend to continue its rapid growth.

Additionally, consistent with its commitment to reduce the Board size from 12 to 10 directors by the 2021 Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors has nominated 10 highly qualified and diverse directors (with eight of such director nominees being independent), including three females and two African American males. Furthermore, five of such director nominees have digital infrastructure and communications experience. The Board believes that having a diverse mix of directors with complementary qualifications, expertise and attributes enhances the quality of its decisions, improves outcomes for our investors and shareholders, and is essential to meet its oversight responsibility.

