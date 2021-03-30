CVR Energy Files Definitive Proxy Statement Relating to Delek US Holdings’ Annual Meeting

Vote “FOR” the CVR Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card Today!

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today announced that it and its affiliates (“CVR”) filed their definitive proxy statement in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (“Delek”), which is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., central daylight savings time, and will be held virtually. All stockholders of record of Delek at the close of business on March 18, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. CVR Energy, Inc. is the largest stockholder of Delek, with ownership of approximately 14.8% of Delek’s outstanding common shares.



CVR has nominated 3 candidates – Randall D. Balhorn, George J. Damiris and Robert Edward Kent, Jr. – for election to Delek’s board. CVR believes that change in Delek’s board composition is necessary and that CVR’s three highly qualified individuals with extensive operational and industrial experience will operate in the best interests of all of Delek’s stockholders.