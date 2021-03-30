CVR Energy Files Definitive Proxy Statement Relating to Delek US Holdings’ Annual Meeting
Vote “FOR” the CVR Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card Today!
SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today announced that it and its affiliates (“CVR”) filed their definitive proxy statement in connection with the
Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (“Delek”), which is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., central daylight savings time, and will be held virtually. All
stockholders of record of Delek at the close of business on March 18, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. CVR Energy, Inc. is the largest stockholder of Delek, with ownership of
approximately 14.8% of Delek’s outstanding common shares.
CVR has nominated 3 candidates – Randall D. Balhorn, George J. Damiris and Robert Edward Kent, Jr. – for election to Delek’s board. CVR believes that change in Delek’s board composition is necessary and that CVR’s three highly qualified individuals with extensive operational and industrial experience will operate in the best interests of all of Delek’s stockholders.
If you have already provided Delek with a proxy, you may revoke it by executing a later dated GOLD proxy card.
|If you have any questions, require assistance in voting your GOLD proxy card, or need additional copies of our proxy materials, please contact our proxy solicitor, Harkins Kovler, LLC, at the phone numbers listed below or by email:
|
Harkins Kovler, LLC
3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10019
Banks and Brokerage Firms Please Call Collect: (212) 468-5380
All Others Call Toll Free: (800) 326-5997
Email: DK@harkinskovler.com
Additional Information and Where to Find it; Participants in the Solicitation
CVR ENEGY, INC. AND AFFILIATES HAVE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, AND MAILED TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC., A DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND A GOLD PROXY CARD IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR USE AT THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. SECURITY HOLDERS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND RELATED MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING INFORMATION RELATED TO THE PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH PROXY SOLICITATION.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare