AmerisourceBergen Closes $1,525,000,000 0.737% Senior Notes Due 2023 and $1,000,000,000 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2031

AmerisourceBergen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Alliance Healthcare businesses and related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced the closing of its public offering of $1,525,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.737% Senior Notes due March 15, 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due March 15, 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”), in an underwritten registered public offering. The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement AmerisourceBergen filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 20, 2018.

The joint book-running managers for the offering were J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. AmerisourceBergen filed a final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus with the SEC in connection with the offering of the Notes. Copies of these materials can be made available by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204; c/o BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; c/o Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street - New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com or by telephone: (866) 718-1649; and c/o Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by telephone: 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.