Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.

DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has acquired Bioness, Inc. (“Bioness”), a global leader in neuromodulation and rehabilitation medical devices through its innovative peripheral nerve stimulation (“PNS”) therapy and premium rehabilitation solutions, for $45 million in up-front consideration, with up to $65 million of contingent consideration related to the achievement of certain key milestones. The acquisition includes the entire portfolio of Bioness products as well as its research and development pipeline. Under the merger agreement, Bioness has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus, and all Bioness employees have become employees of Bioventus. The up-front consideration is being funded exclusively through the use of cash on hand.



The acquisition of Bioness is directly aligned with Bioventus’ mission of helping patients regain active lifestyles, and the strategy of accretive revenue growth through acquisitions that leverage the Company’s existing infrastructure. Bioness, based in Valencia, California, was founded by the Al Mann Foundation in 2004 with the mission of helping improve lives and restore function for those living with peripheral pain and neurological deficit. The total addressable market for medical devices currently marketed by Bioness is estimated to be more than $8 billion.