Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has acquired Bioness, Inc. (“Bioness”), a
global leader in neuromodulation and rehabilitation medical devices through its innovative peripheral nerve stimulation (“PNS”) therapy and premium rehabilitation solutions, for $45 million in
up-front consideration, with up to $65 million of contingent consideration related to the achievement of certain key milestones. The acquisition includes the entire portfolio of Bioness products as
well as its research and development pipeline. Under the merger agreement, Bioness has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus, and all Bioness employees have become employees of Bioventus.
The up-front consideration is being funded exclusively through the use of cash on hand.
The acquisition of Bioness is directly aligned with Bioventus’ mission of helping patients regain active lifestyles, and the strategy of accretive revenue growth through acquisitions that leverage the Company’s existing infrastructure. Bioness, based in Valencia, California, was founded by the Al Mann Foundation in 2004 with the mission of helping improve lives and restore function for those living with peripheral pain and neurological deficit. The total addressable market for medical devices currently marketed by Bioness is estimated to be more than $8 billion.
“Bioness has developed groundbreaking and best in class technologies, and we are excited about the opportunity for Bioventus to further Bioness’ vision of improving the lives of patients,” said Ken Reali, CEO of Bioventus. “We aim to accelerate Bioness’ revenue growth by leveraging our existing global network of approximately 300 sales representatives calling on orthopedic, pain and podiatric physicians as well as expanding market access and reimbursement processing capabilities. Most importantly, we welcome the Bioness team of dedicated employees to Bioventus and look forward to working with them to further market adoption.”
Bioness is a category leader in rehabilitation solutions globally with the broadest portfolio of offerings, including proprietary electrical stimulation exoskeletal devices for both the upper and lower extremities, robotic gait and fall safety systems, and high-tech, interactive software learning and recovery assessment platforms. These products play an essential role in helping patients regain mobility due to stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis and osteoarthritis, and are used by physical or occupational therapists in a clinical setting or by the patient at home, with the guidance of a clinician through telemedicine.
