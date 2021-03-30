 
Salem Media Group to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it will host its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders virtually due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The 2021 annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually at 11:30 a.m. CDT on May 5, 2021. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2021 annual meeting in person.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 10, 2021, are entitled to attend the annual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SALM2021, stockholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability of proxy materials. Closed captioning will be provided for the duration of the virtual meeting.

Please note that the proxy card, voting instruction form and notice of internet availability of proxy materials included with Salem’s proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting, but may still be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, Salem urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

