 
checkAd

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and the Issuance of Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 23:44  |  38   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), announces, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the granting of incentive stock options to purchase 4,490,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. Each has a term of 2 years and vests equally every six months over the term. The grant of options is subject to the policies, and acceptance by, the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In addition, the Company announces, pursuant to an advisory agreement, the issuance of 200,000 Share Purchase Warrants having an Exercise Price of $0.24 per share for a two year term ending March 28, 2023.

Further, the Company announces, pursuant to an investment and public relations services agreement, the issuance of 200,000 Share Purchase Warrants having an Exercise Price of $0.24 per share for a two year term ending March 28, 2023.

About RDT

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions for humans, animals, and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca

For inquiries please contact:

  Mark Upsdell Pat McCarthy
  CEO Managing Director Capital Markets
  mupsdell@rapid-dose.com pmccarthy@leedejonesgable.com
  Ofc (416) 477-1052 Ofc (416) 365-8012

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and the Issuance of Warrants BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), announces, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the granting of incentive stock options to purchase 4,490,000 common shares at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Rapid Dose Therapeutics schliesst Kauf und Zusammenlegung von Consolidated Craft Brands ab
19.03.21
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Closes Purchase and Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands
11.03.21
Rapid Dose Therapeutics unterzeichnet Produktionsvertrag mit OG Laboratories zur Herstellung von Cannabis Vape und CBD aus Hanfprodukten
10.03.21
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Signs Production Agreement With OG Laboratories to Produce Cannabis Vape and CBD From Hemp Products
09.03.21
Rapid Dose Therapeutics schließt Zusammenschluss mit Consolidated Craft-Brands ab
08.03.21
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Completes Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands