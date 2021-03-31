 
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) for the Treatment of Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Pediatric Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 00:30  |  67   |   |   

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a revised label for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) to include a new indication to treat newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC) in pediatric patients aged one year and older. The approval of Vyxeos for this indication is supported by safety data from two single-arm trials: AAML1421, conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) and CPX-MA-1201, conducted by Cincinnati Children's Hospital (CCH) and evidence of effectiveness from an adequate and well-controlled study in adults.

"At Jazz Pharmaceuticals, we believe all patients living with complex conditions deserve solutions, and work diligently to expand the science behind our therapies to ensure the greatest number of patients can benefit from our medicines," said Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, research and development and chief medical officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "While pediatric patients represent a relatively small percentage of total AML patients, there is a critical need for more effective therapies in this setting. With the expansion of the Vyxeos label to include the pediatric population, Jazz demonstrates our continued commitment to broadening our cancer research and focusing on the people for whom we can have the greatest impact." 

Safety and pharmacokinetics of Vyxeos in children and young adults were established in two clinical studies that enrolled patients with AML or relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies. Thirty-eight pediatric patients aged one to 21 years of age with AML in first relapse were enrolled in the Phase 1/2 AAML1421 study conducted by COG, and 27 patients aged one to 19 years with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies were enrolled in the Phase 1 CPX-MA-1201 study conducted by CCH. Both studies found no differences in the safety profile based on age. 1 The use of Vyxeos for this indication is supported by evidence of effectiveness from study CPX351-301 in adult patients.

