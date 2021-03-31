 
checkAd

Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 01:00  |  55   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop band ITZY as the newest global spokesmodels to join the Maybelline family. Marking the first-ever musical group signed to the brand, ITZY's members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - join Maybelline's diverse talent roster including supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Storm Reid.

Formed in 2019 and signed by JYP Entertainment, ITZY burst onto the scene by smashing records with "Dalla Dalla," the quintet's debut single that peaked at #2 on Billboard's YouTube chart and #1 on iTunes' song chart in twelve regions. With four albums, a successful reality series, an 11-city showcase tour, and countless accolades (including 11 Rookie of the Year/Best New Artist awards) under their belts in just two years, ITZY continues to rise in popularity around the world. Their upcoming album set to drop on April 30, "Guess Who," promises to further cement the girl group as a global force.

Their fans are drawn not only to their statement-making style, smooth dance moves, and catchy tunes, but the inspiring messages of empowerment that encourage listeners to be unapologetically themselves. ITZY's slogan, "All in us," is a reflection of the group's core values, which include self-confidence and unconditional self-love. These beliefs come through in their music. Each song carries a message for the world and their fans and aims to inspire people daily. ITZY's spirit and positive platform sync up with Maybelline's brand values of confidence, empowerment, and inclusivity.

"I have been watching ITZY's inspiring rise and was drawn to how dynamic they are both as a group and individuals," says Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "ITZY champions self-love, individuality, and self-expression to their fans and global community. Their energy is powerful and I am so excited to bring these voices to Maybelline!"

As a group that exudes confidence, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna credit makeup experimentation as a way to express themselves in their own unique way while simultaneously showcasing the personality and power of ITZY.

"We have always admired the Maybelline brand and are so excited to be able to contribute our creativity, positivity, and energy to their global community," said ITZY. "It's a huge opportunity to bring new sides of ourselves to our fans and to remind the world that being confident and bold is in all of us."

ITZY will first appear in Maybelline's Hypersharp Liner, Ultimatte Lipstick, and SuperStay Foundations campaigns in Asia this spring.

About Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression and help everyone, everywhere to bravely take on their world. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

Contact:  
Kristen Tully - KTully@maybelline.com   
Mollie Michelson - Mollie.Michelson@maybelline.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477832/Maybelline_New_York_ITZY.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop band ITZY as the newest global spokesmodels to join the Maybelline family. Marking the first-ever musical group signed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Immunovia reports positive results of the blinded clinical validation of IMMray PanCan-d blood test ...
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
Ideal Systems' Cloud Integration Framework 'Alice' is Selected by Encompass Digital Media to Power ...
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates ...
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Planon positioned in the Leaders Category for Integrated Workplace Management Systems by the IDC ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Bureau Veritas acquires Jianchuang, a Specialist in Softlines Testing for the Online Retail ...
Johnson & Johnson Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Task ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area