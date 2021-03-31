Achilles Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 9,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 9,750,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per ADS for total gross proceeds of $175.5 million. All ADSs sold in the offering are being offered by Achilles. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 31, 2021 under the ticker symbol “ACHL.” In addition, Achilles has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,462,500 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan, Oppenheimer & Co, and Kempen & Co are acting as co-managers.