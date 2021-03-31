Prairie Provident Announces Leadership Change

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX: PPR) announces today that Tony van Winkoop, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and a director, has elected to retire from the Company effective May 1, 2021. Mimi Lai, Chief Financial Officer of Prairie Provident and its predecessor since January 2015, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer by the Company's board of directors.



"The shareholders, employees and directors very much appreciate Tony's contributions and efforts during his tenure with Prairie Provident, and we wish him well in his next endeavours," said Patrick R. McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Going forward, the Company is well positioned to continue to execute its capital program and business plan under Mimi's leadership, with her intimate familiarity with its operations and affairs enabling a smooth CEO transition."